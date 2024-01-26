Twenty championships in 20 months

Read Special Section

From October of 2021 through June of 2023, St. John Prep, Danvers, brought home 20 championships, including two New England titles, across 11 separate programs. What's the secret sauce? It's not rocket science. It's relationships.



"I think an overall team culture exists here across every single sport, and it all starts in school," says Jake Vana '24, a unique beneficiary of the School's new Gilded Age, having won five state championships as a starter to date. "You see each other in class and compete in the classroom every day, then once you get on the field, the chemistry comes. You're brothers in school and you're part of a brotherhood on the team. We can have all the talent in the world, but if everyone's not bought in to what you want to do, it doesn't work."



The "buy in" is about embracing the fact that the student-athlete culture at the Prep is increasingly about the quest. When Vana talks team "chemistry," he doesn't mean it in a conventional sense, like clubhouse conviviality or contagious clutch play. He's talking about an ethos. A values-driven athletic culture as opposed to one bent on winning trophies.



Lacrosse coach and Dean of Students John Pynchon '01, the architect of a three-time defending state championship squad, explains.



"The focus -- the end game -- can't be about winning," he says. "The program needs to be about purpose. It needs to be about the kids. It needs to be about the relationships that you're building with your athletes. When you zoom out and keep the emphasis on doing things the right way, I think you win a lot more than you lose."







A better mousetrap



Setting expectations and clear communication are hallmarks across St. John's athletic program these days. An increasing number of programs require student-athletes to sign a contract agreeing to specific principles of conduct, accountability for one another, academic performance, and inclusivity. Math teacher Kara Brown, now in her eighth season as volleyball head coach, believes putting it in writing actually elevates her players' expectations of themselves.



"It wasn't easy at first, but over time, they've kept pushing to be the best version of themselves they can be," she says. "Now, we have kids coming in and working hard during the offseason. Even if they're playing another sport, they're watching volleyball film."



Strength and conditioning coordinator Billy McSheffrey, who came to St. John's six years ago from the American Hockey League, reminds us that there's also a little something called elbow grease involved.



"We're always talented, but now we work really, really hard," says McSheffrey, the National High School Strength Coaches Association's 2021 Massachusetts Coach of the Year. "You have to be consistent in your messaging and you have to show up every day with their well-being as priority No. 1."



McSheffrey says the net effect is about more than hoisting iron and anaerobic thresholds. Student-athletes are internalizing messaging about nutrition, rest, recovery, and overtraining. Track coach Zach Lankow '07 says integrated training is becoming pervasive within and beyond his program.



"From an athletic standpoint, they understand that the two hours a day at practice isn't the only time they're a student-athlete," he says. "Some of the biggest gains and biggest mistakes can be made during the other 22 hours. Billy and his staff do such a great job with the promotion of sleep, recovery, nutrition, rehab, and all the other things sports medicine does. Getting our athletes on board with that is a huge, huge advantage."



The numbers certainly reflect a level of excellence outside the bell curve. The 11 programs that produced 20 state or New England championships during the period in question combined for a record of 212-11-1. That's a winning percentage of .949. Patriots coach Bill Belichick's winning percentage during the Brady era was .769.



For Pynchon, especially during this span of unimaginable success, a top priority is to stay grounded in the real world. Because winning 95 percent of your games as an athletic department is not real-world.



"Does doing things the right way in the weight room, in training, in practice, and on the field carry over into the way a kid behaves in life? Absolutely," he says. "But as a coach, you have to keep that speed bump in the back of your mind. Not everybody is going to 'get it' at the same time. Some may backslide. They're teenage boys. What we can't fail to do is ensure they know we're here for them -- win or lose -- and want to help guide their choices."







