Immigrant-to-immigrant teaching in Lawrence

School communities composed primarily of first- and second-generation students may not seem ideal environments for teachers who are themselves immigrants and working hard to acclimate to a new country, language, and culture. However, the experience of Lawrence Catholic Academy, a decade-old school serving largely Hispanic immigrant families who speak little or no English at home, challenges this misconception. The LCA model makes clear that appointing immigrant teachers to instruct immigrant students can be a formula for success.



Located in the gateway city of Lawrence, LCA shows how teachers who hail from diverse Hispanic and other cultures and languages can uniquely benefit their students academically, emotionally, and behaviorally. Monica Lucey, principal of LCA, believes that "having faculty of different backgrounds teaching students from different backgrounds is super important, and to understand what kids are going through has value. You can help the students more when you can identify with their challenges, and they can appreciate your challenges. [The grades seven and eight math teacher, Lorena Zoia], for example, immigrated and began speaking English only six years ago. She is a superb math teacher. When she speaks about her English to her students, they respect her all the more for her vulnerability and for her determination to overcome the challenge. That has value."



Interestingly, LCA's immigrant teachers feel a profound sense of fulfillment of the gifts that God has given them and a deep sense of home in the LCA community.







Emigrating from the DR to a "great family"; introducing children to Jesus



LCA PreK 2 teacher Yohaira Ceballos emigrated in 2017 at age 21 from the Dominican Republic, where her father, two aunts, and three uncles taught in public elementary schools. She had studied accounting in the DR but, once in the US, decided to follow in their footsteps. Relatives' children had studied at LCA, and Ms. Ceballos felt strongly drawn to the welcoming multi-cultural environment and the warmth, and challenges, of the school families. She misses her family and their garden, but has found a mutually supportive environment and home in LCA.



"Students and their parents have special support from those of us who are first- or second-generation," Ms. Ceballos explains. "Some parents do not feel confident speaking English. Their children may arrive without yet knowing how to say 'yes' or 'no.' For some, this may be the first time they're learning about Jesus. Being able to introduce Him to them is and feels great; I believe I'm doing something that they're going to appreciate later on and build on in the future."



"Working here, I feel we're a great family," Ms. Ceballos continues. "We understand the living situation of the students and their parents; we understand what is happening in their lives. I'll check backpacks, for example, to see whether parents have been able to provide food for them. [All LCA students can receive federally funded free breakfast and lunch.] And the parents always ask how they can help us."







From industrial engineering in Italy to teaching math; "finding home" and faith in future professionals



In contrast to Ms. Ceballos' background, Ms. Zoia, the grade seven and eight math teacher, emigrated only six years ago from northern Italy, with no English language skills. A successful industrial engineer in charge of 90 workers at two facilities, Lorena was "happy and very lucky in my life in Italy, but I felt something was missing, and my husband had dreamed of working in his firm's Boston offices." She overcame seemingly insurmountable hurdles to transition to a new language, a new community, and a new school for her own children.



"When I arrived from Milan in the United States, I had no friends, no extended family, no English," Ms. Zoia recalls. "I was no one: no one, no one sees you. I needed to feel at home, safe; I wouldn't say I needed to feel appreciated, but I needed to feel welcome." At LCA, where she has been "finding home," she developed a perspective on her students that is fresh and non-judgmental. They have returned the favor.



"I do not think of my students as kids from Lawrence, but rather as the next generation of lawyers, doctors, and other professionals," reflects Ms. Zoia. "My students didn't judge me when I arrived here. I wasn't just a woman from Italy, and they didn't laugh when I mispronounced 'sheet of paper.' I won't judge them, either. I am putting a seed in the next generation, leading by example, and inspiring them if I can. I am not here 'to save the kids.' I know they can make a difference in this world. They already have changed my own life and my perspective.



"I am working on my faith -- just listening to Father O'Brien has helped me a lot -- but I feel sure God intends for me to be here," Ms. Zoia adds. "I feel certain God put the right kind of kids and the right kind of parents in my path. The students are nonjudgmental, and parents here are welcoming. They never lose an opportunity to say, 'Thank you.'"







From Cambodia to a welcoming immigrant community; helping students "understand how Jesus comes into our lives"



Grade two teacher Neary Bernard emigrated from Cambodia in 1982 at age five. Unlike Mses. Ceballos and Zoia, she grew up in Lawrence, yet experiences newness and delight within the diverse community. She brings with her a unique appreciation for the daily life challenges of school families and for the potential of their students. "Here at LCA, they opened up their arms and hearts and welcomed me; they didn't look at me differently." She treats her students likewise, and she enjoys helping them "understand how Jesus comes into our lives" as they approach First Holy Communion.



"Everyone here is being themselves," Ms. Bernard remarks. "We believe in never judging a book by its cover and never feeling color determines status." Like Ms. Zoia and Ms. Ceballos, she emphasizes how the school provides a sense of home for all -- teachers, students, and parents alike -- including those who may have been treated differently elsewhere because of their country of origin, appearance, or language skills.







"This new American community where the gifts God has given are fulfilled"



Given the preponderance of LCA students and parents who speak Spanish as a first language, Ms. Lucey, the principal, has appointed at least one native Spanish speaker for each PreKindergarten, Kindergarten, and grade one classroom to help the young students and their parents feel comfortable. Moreover, the dean of students, nurse, and grades five through eight mentor speak Spanish as their first language.



"How surprising it is," observes Father Paul O'Brien, pastor of the LCA-affiliated St. Patrick Parish, "that immigrant teachers find LCA, this new American community, to be home in America, and that this new American community is a place where the gifts that God has given them are fulfilled. This is the reality of mission: God is sending you."



"And how surprising it is that this is a new community and yet home. I think there are a lot of people in this country who no longer feel it is home in many ways, but I think the teachers as well as students and parents within our community do feel this new community is home for them."







MARLENE R. O'BRIEN IS A LAWYER AND WRITER. SHE SITS ON THE LAWRENCE CATHOLIC ACADEMIC CAPITAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE.