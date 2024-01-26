St. Mary's Spartans serve all year

Read Special Section

Every Tuesday, at seven o'clock, over 100 St. Mary's students meet with their advisors, Lisa Morin-Plante and Deirdre Foley, to plan and organize. What is notable is that a group of young people is planning ways to start a chain reaction of goodness, kindness, and compassion within our school community. They also carry their message and mission outside the walls of our school to the local community. Who are these dedicated, thoughtful students? They are members of St. Mary's Rachel's Challenge chapter, which has been the school's most active club since it started in 2006 and is currently the longest running chapter in the Northeast. This group is busy and is involved in several projects every month. Decorating our school walls with positivity messages, a wall of Thanksgiving, and helping us to be part of Kindness Day are just a few of the things happening inside the school. Some of the other projects they are involved in are: making over a thousand peanut butter sandwiches for My Brother's Table (a food distribution center in Lynn, MA) throughout the school year, keeping the community refrigerator located outside our school filled, and working alongside our senior neighbors providing breads for the elderly.



Last month, Rachel's Challenge, along with the faculty/staff and St. Mary's community, provided over 160 local families with Christmas presents and over 100 "love bags" of blankets, socks, gloves, hygiene products, and Dunkin gift cards were given to our homeless brothers and sisters in the community. In addition, the annual Hat and Mitten Drive provided warmth to the youth in our schools and neighboring organizations. They also wrapped presents and decorated for the DCF Christmas Party and assisted the Northeast ARC Christmas Party as they spent the day helping to provide some Christmas cheer to those with disabilities and needing assistance.



In February, Rachel's Challenge raises money for their annual "Red for Bed" Program. As a result, these beds are given to children in our community who do not have a bed of their own or may be sleeping on the floor.



In the spring, students write personal thank you letters to members of the Lynn Police Department and Lynn firefighters who attend a thank you dinner sponsored by Rachel's Challenge.



As you can see, Rachel's Challenge provides for the local community all year long. If you are interested in becoming a Spartan, please visit our website at www.stmaryslynn.com/admissions/apply or email Jamie Gigliotti (executive director of external affairs) at jamie.gigliotti@stmaryslynn.com.







STACY DRECTOR IS AN ENGLISH TEACHER AT ST. MARY, LYNN, A K-12 SCHOOL SERVING A DIVERSE POPULATION OF OVER 900 STUDENTS FROM 20 COMMUNITIES.