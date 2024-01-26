Daley Center for Campus Ministry opens at Cathedral High

Read Special Section

Thanks to the generosity of committed Cathedral alumni C. Michael Daley '54 and Janet Richards '55 Daley, students of Cathedral High School in Boston's historic South End now have access to the brand-new Daley Center for Campus Ministry. The Daley Center offers retreats, faith formation, volunteer opportunities, and more, enhancing the rigorous, holistic education Boston-area students receive at Cathedral High School.



Mike and Janet's establishment of the Daley Center for Campus Ministry is part of the Adopt-A-Student Foundation's Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever campaign -- a $60 million campaign to secure the mission of Cathedral High School for the next century. The campaign, fueled by a historic $30 million match by an anonymous alumni, is currently 72 percent to completion.



"There is nothing more important that we do at Cathedral than accompanying our students on their unique journey of personal growth and faith formation," shared Cathedral High School President Dan Carmody. "In the Daley Center, our scholars will engage in retreats, deepen their faith and relationship with God, learn the importance of self-reflection, and grow as individuals with strong moral values at Cathedral High School."



The Daley Center for Campus Ministry will live out the strong faith of Mike and Janet -- critical to the couple from the beginning. As a young woman from Savin Hill, Janet Richards would drive to school in her father's '41 Buick, and would often help transport Sisters of St. Joseph around the city. It was a flat tire during one of those rides, and the young man from Roxbury who came to the rescue, that marked the beginning of a beautiful courtship that led to the marriage of Janet and Charles Michael Daley.



For the Richards and the Daley families, Catholic education meant a path to success, a high school experience influenced and guided by the strong teachings of the Church, and an education that reinforced the strong family values both Mike and Janet grew up with. Cathedral, one of the few coed options in the city, was the perfect landing spot for them both.



Now, more than 60 years later, Mike and Janet have supported Cathedral as part of their lives' missions. With a strong belief that no life circumstance of disadvantage should ever hold a motivated student back, Mike and Janet are eager to provide transformational opportunities for all students of Cathedral High School.



"I loved Cathedral, and I loved the nuns who were such an important part of my experience," said Janet. "It's a blessing for us now to give back in such a spiritually rooted, meaningful way."



"We hope the Daley Center offers an opportunity for students to deepen their faith, connect with religion, and prepare themselves to make a real impact on the world," shared Mike.



To support the important work of the Daley Center, a full-time director of campus ministry role has been added to Cathedral's dedicated staff. Ms. Lindsey Hughes, the inaugural director of campus ministry, joins Cathedral with over a decade of experience implementing campus ministry programming with high-school-aged students.



"The Daley Center for Campus Ministry will have a significant impact on the community -- both inside and outside the walls of the school," said Hughes. "I'm excited to help students cultivate their growth as people of faith and as servant leaders!"



To celebrate their longtime support of Cathedral and the establishment of the Daley Center, Mike and Janet were recently awarded the highest honor -- the Vigor in Arduis Award -- at the October 2023 Adopt-A-Student Foundation Gala at the Boston Seaport Hotel.







ANDREA SMITH IS DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS, CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL.