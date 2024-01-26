Cultivating student agency in Newburyport

Read Special Section

Cultivating daily opportunities that foster student agency has been a focus at Immaculate Conception School in Newburyport for the past several years. Through ongoing professional development for faculty and purposeful projects and assignments designed to promote student voice, students are developing skills and mindsets that will establish them as future leaders and innovators. A cross curricular focus on STEM culminates with the spring STREAM Challenge, which is an adaptation of a science fair. The STREAM Challenge tasks students to focus on an in-depth, deep-dive project on a topic that personally interests them. Faculty from across grade levels and subjects are committed to becoming involved with the students as they research, discover, and implement the engineering design process to build models or brainstorm innovative adaptations of a current product.



The approaches to learning that Immaculate Conception School has embraced over the last few years have reinforced the sense of a supportive Catholic school community for the students. Students feel empowered, are more engaged and have stronger relationships within the community. These benefits are a blessing when one considers the impact on students due to the pandemic. The lengths to which the faculty supports student agency and consistently incorporates student voice has been very positive. The students come to school each day excited to learn and share their ideas. Cultivating student voice is empowering and valued at the IC.



Immaculate Conception celebrates 141 years of Catholic school tradition, paired with academic rigor and forward thinking that cultivates success in our students! An education at the IC encompasses academics, enrichment and extracurricular activities, which foster growth in intellectual, social and emotional skills. We encourage our students to embrace their individuality, recognize their unique learning style, and grow confident in decision making and problem solving. Collaborative learning; technology integration through Google's G Suite for Education in a 1:1 learning environment; STEM across all grades; collaborative work spaces and design thinking challenges are foundational to our academic approaches that challenge our students to think. With an eye to the future, we also continue to adhere to the original mission of our school: to communicate Catholic Christian values, provide a quality academic program, and develop an awareness, empathy, and respect for the needs of all people. Developing caring individuals is equally as valued as the academic achievements our students realize.



Immaculate Conception students are poised, articulate young men and women who care about the needs of others and take pride in making a difference. As a community, we encourage civic responsibility by acting upon our calling to serve those less fortunate, and by translating these opportunities into "teachable moments." Our students go on to attend many top-tier high schools in the area, including St. John Prep, Danvers; Central Catholic, Lawrence; Bishop Fenwick, Peabody; St. Thomas Aquinas, Dover, N.H.; Governor's Academy, Newbury; Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, N.H.; Pingree, Hamilton; Berwick Academy, South Berwick, Maine; as well as area public schools. The academic skills and caring nature they develop during their time at Immaculate Conception School is recognized and valued by the institutions our students attend.



Immaculate Conception's three-story brick building houses bright, large classrooms and the latest technology for hands-on collaborative learning. The IC also has innovation and science labs; an art room; academic resource center; a beautiful auditorium/gymnasium to accommodate dramatic performances, instrumental music instruction, and a variety of sports and activities; a full-size cafeteria; and outdoor play areas and playground. We are co-educational, serving approximately 210 boys and girls from preschool through eighth grade from 15 surrounding communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The IC offers financial aid for all K-8 students.



We invite you to take a tour of Immaculate Conception School in beautiful downtown Newburyport, to hear about the many opportunities that we offer, and see the benefits of an IC education. Schedule a tour today! Website: www.icsnewburyport.com.



JOAN FOWLER SULLIVAN IS THE PRINCIPAL OF IMMACULATE CONCEPTION SCHOOL, NEWBURYPORT (JSULLIVAN@ICSNEWBURYPORT.COM OR 978-465-7780).