Learning beyond the classroom at Newton Country Day

Read Special Section

This fall, Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart launched the Grade Five Voyagers Program. The program consists of 15 interdisciplinary educational excursions throughout the school year, each collaboratively planned by teachers of at least two different academic subjects. Twice a month, grade five students venture out of the classroom to do hands-on academic activities in numerous locations in Boston and the surrounding cities and towns.



The inaugural excursion combined English and history lessons at the Jackson Homestead and Museum in Newton. "At the Jackson Homestead, we got to actually practice archaeology and dig up the artifacts," reported one fifth grader. "We found a deer antler that had been used as an awl!"



The second excursion of the school year brought students to the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln. Focusing on dance and math, this excursion was an investigation of how geometric concepts intersect with spatial designs in dance composition. "It was fun to be able to actually see the things we've been talking about in class and to interact with the sculptures at the park," said another fifth grader.



Advertisement

Grade five lead teacher Emily Horwitz shares in her students' enthusiasm for the Voyagers Program, relating that applying what they learn in class to the real world is a trademark ability of students who attend Newton Country Day. "Students' experience in the laboratory of the larger community is a very important part of being a Newton Country Day student," she said.



The Voyagers Program is coordinated by the Experiential Education subcommittee of the Future of Learning Group at Newton Country Day, which strives to expand students' learning beyond the walls of the school through programming that fosters connections between course content and the greater Boston community. Subcommittee leader and Upper School history teacher David Byron explained, "The Voyagers Program extends students' learning outside of the classroom by leveraging the tremendous resources of the greater Boston area. In this first year of the program, we are incredibly excited to work with teachers to plan trips that combine multiple courses into these off-campus excursions."



"The fifth grade is the perfect group to pilot this program, as so many cross-curricular experiences were already built into their coursework," said Assistant Middle School Head Catherine Barber. "The program brings classroom lessons to life." Horwitz echoed these sentiments. "Through this program, we can go out into the larger community of the Boston area, as far as the North Shore, and put lessons into action in meaningful ways for the students."



In the first few months of the program, grade five students have already developed a deep understanding of the value of hands-on application of their existing knowledge while learning new concepts in an unfamiliar, exciting environment. It has also allowed the students to see Boston and the surrounding areas as learning spaces. Recent excursions have included the Boston Symphony Orchestra (combining instrumental music and religious studies) and the Harvard Natural History Museum (science and roots of language), while future excursions include Boston's Freedom Trail (history and math) and St. Paul Choir School (chorus and art).



The fifth graders are looking forward to more trips. "We think it's a fun way to learn new things and review what we learn in class," shared one eager student. "The world is our classroom!"







LAURA KELLY IS THE DIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST AT NEWTON COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL, A SACRED HEART SCHOOL IN NEWTON, MA, EDUCATING GIRLS IN GRADES FIVE TO 12.