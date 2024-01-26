Real-world skills at St. John Paul II Academy

Read Special Section

In our post-COVID world, students of all ages are feeling the effects of learning loss, lack of in-person socialization, and other increased stressors related to the pandemic. However, because of their age, many aren't able to recognize or explain how it has impacted them. This might cause some students to withdraw or others to act out.



One of the residual impacts of the pandemic we have experienced at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy is a child's ability to socialize and interact with others at the appropriate grade level. This brought to light a need for social-emotional learning (SEL) to help promote positive mental health for our students whose daily routines were disrupted.



Social-emotional learning is the process of developing the self-awareness, self-control, and interpersonal skills that are vital for school, work, and life success. SEL in the classroom helps students of all ages to better comprehend their emotions and to demonstrate empathy for others. These learned behaviors are then used to help students make positive, responsible decisions and build positive relationships with others.



Advertisement

SEL isn't a subject like history or math, but it can be woven into the curriculum. We know that when our teachers make academic lessons more personal and relatable to students, the children are more inclined to participate. By fostering a sense of empathy, self-awareness, and feelings of safety and inclusiveness in the classroom, SEL can have a positive impact that lasts a lifetime. The Academy recently held a professional development workshop on the subject conducted by Walker Community Counseling. Our early education teachers and students benefit from extensive training and communication about SEL from the Lynch Foundation's early education initiative.



SJP2CA's teachers and guidance counselors understand that student achievement and well-being is not strictly limited to academics. Last fall, the guidance counselors across the Academy added to our existing programs a new tool called Moozoom, thanks to a grant from the Catholic Health Foundation of the Archdiocese of Boston.



Moozoom is an online SEL platform that uses live-action, video-based learning where students, PreK-grade six, "choose their own adventure" after entering into real-world simulations. Moozoom helps elementary school students build real-world life skills and learn how to handle everyday challenges. Aileen Kelly, the guidance counselor at our Neponset campus, says, "it has been great to use consistent content and characters at all three campuses, which over time will make it truly a part of the culture at the Academy."



Moozoom's video content includes myriad topics like "Fear of Being Judged," "Bullying," and "Adapting to Change" and provides opportunities for student-led discussions. Students get to choose how they would feel and react if they were placed in the shoes of the characters. The live action scenarios and the "choose your path" model also allows students to see what happens when they make the "wrong" decision. While other lessons tell children the right and wrong thing to do, this program takes it a step further by not only explaining why something is not the best choice, but also playing out what that would look like in a realistic way so students can connect.



The videos are popular with our students and highlight examples of self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and responsible decision-making. From there, guidance counselors and teachers can prompt in-class discussions. For example, in grades five and six, students were asked to journal or role play around their thoughts and feelings on a particular SEL lesson, where a group of children witnessed a bullying situation. The guidance counselor talked with the children about a Buddy Program, where older students partner with a younger student. This partnership across different age levels allows the students to bond, build trust, and find common ground to hopefully avoid a bullying situation.



Since incorporating the online program, we have seen students use better language for communicating their wants and needs. Students also are developing coping skills, which prevents a smaller problem from becoming a situation. Ms. Kelly notes, "There are three different levels of curriculum depending on grade level so the content really feels relatable to the kids. The students love getting to make choices for the characters in the interactive videos. The best part is when I return to each class to do the next lesson, they always remember exactly what the previous lesson was about, down to the names of the characters! It really shows that this material is clicking for them."







MARY TIERNAN (ADVANCEMENT@SJP2CA.ORG) IS CHIEF ADVANCEMENT OFFICER AT ST. JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC ACADEMY (SJP2CA), WHERE STUDENTS ARE KNOWN, LOVED, AND CALLED TO EXCELLENCE. LOCATED IN DORCHESTER, THE ACADEMY PROVIDES A RIGOROUS EDUCATION TO ITS STUDENT POPULATION OF 1,060 (AGE 2.9 THROUGH GRADE EIGHT) ACROSS THREE CAMPUSES: COLUMBIA, LOWER MILLS, AND NEPONSET. LEARN MORE AT SJP2CA.ORG.