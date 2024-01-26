NDA Lancers on a mission to address food insecurities

Read Special Section

Instruction, opportunities, and experiences for students at the Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro, are grounded in our mission and the Learning Community Hallmarks of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. Our vibrant Campus Ministry program provides year-round opportunities for students of all ages, from preschool to high school seniors, to "live our mission" through service, volunteerism, and Catholic instruction that reinforce our mission to educate the whole person for life.



The Academy's Campus Ministry works with faculty, staff, and families to create meaningful, age-appropriate experiences for all students that promote Catholic values, empathy, concern for others as well as provide real-life, hands-on learning that truly makes a difference.



Students leave NDA knowing that they are change agents with the power to improve the lives of others and the world around them. This year, we have focused on food insecurity and the many ways that our school community can make a difference.



NDA is working with many partners to address food insecurity in our neighboring communities. We have implemented a multi-tiered approach that enables students at every grade level to contribute and be part of the solution.



Monthly, through Operation Sandwich, we make and provide 350 sandwiches to be distributed to the tent communities around Greater Lowell. Parents, alumni, faculty, staff, and students all contribute lunch supplies and students volunteer once a month to make and package sandwiches. Working with the Cor Unum Meal Center, high school students volunteer to serve restaurant style dinners each month. The student experience is so rewarding that we now manage a wait list for student participation.



NDA Cares is a quarterly initiative to get as many students as possible to sacrifice their time and treasure for others. We encourage students to reach into their own pockets to purchase a grade level specified item for the Nashua Food Pantry. Recently, the Campus Ministry team packed up a bus and delivered over 790 food items and essentials for families in need. Students in each grade are given an item to purchase and a good healthy competition is had as we spend about a month gathering the most-needed items listed on the pantry's website.



Annually, we partner with St. Vincent de Paul in Lowell to create "Thanksgiving" baskets for poverty-stricken families who cannot afford a traditional meal.



For Thanksgiving, we created 28 baskets with a turkey and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner, and at Christmastime, we were able to sponsor a homeless shelter in Boston, which is home to 23 children and 13 mothers. Each person was given clothing, a toy of choice, and gift cards to brighten their holiday. Every one of the 200+ donated items was organized, sorted, wrapped, and distributed by students.



One of the year's most popular events designed to draw attention to both homelessness and food insecurity is Camp Out to Stamp Out Hunger overnight. On a cold night in October, more than 75 students pitched tents and prepared for a night like no other. During the event, students heard from community members who have experienced homelessness. Also, they prepared 430 sandwiches, 125 pounds of chopped vegetables, and made fleece blankets for the homeless before sleeping the night in solidarity with the many tent communities within the Merrimack Valley.







