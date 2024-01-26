Centering excellence

Read Special Section

For more than 160 years, Boston College High School has been devoted to academic excellence rooted in a Jesuit, Catholic tradition that itself stretches back half a millennium. And while some things are unchanging, one of the greatest joys of forming a strong connection to your school as a student, and then as an alumnus, is watching it adapt and grow through the years to meet new challenges.



Since the earliest days of Jesuit education, St. Ignatius of Loyola sought to prepare young people of competence, conscience, and compassion to address age-old injustices, such as war and economic inequality. And while these issues remain ever pressing, new developments like climate change, artificial intelligence, and growing awareness of mental health call for leaders of a new generation with the necessary depth and breadth of experience to address them.



It was Peter Maurin, a contemporary of Dorothy Day, who wrote nearly a century ago that the solution to an age of chaos is to rely on a "philosophy so old that it looks like new." And at BC High, this energy is being readily channeled through five Centers of Human Excellence that express the best parts of Ignatian pedagogy through new and exciting means.



Take, for example, the course Principles of Socially-Just Entrepreneurship, which is sponsored by both the Shields Center for Innovation and the Mike White Center for Emerging Leaders. Through conversations with civic and social leaders and coaching from entrepreneurs, students' studies are brought to life in a very real, dynamic way. Teaching students how to launch a business grounded in the Ignatian tradition of justice isn't just theoretical, but practical and actionable.



And this year, nearly 40 courses have been designated as being within the sphere of one of the five Centers. These courses embody and explore the work of the Centers, and often feature programmatic experiences that bring classroom work out into the real world. Far from being a co-curricular or add-on, these Centers are deeply woven into the academic fabric of the school and offer students unique ways to concentrate their individual education and stand out in the college admissions process.



If a student takes a number of innovation-designated classes, he is specially identified as an Innovation Scholar on his BC High transcript. And, if a student completes one designated class from each center, and completes an intensive research project, he is identified as a Centers of Human Excellence Scholar -- marking him as someone who truly serves as a paragon for what it means to be Jesuit educated as a spiritual person, a leader, an innovator, a champion for equity, and a global citizen.



Perhaps nowhere is this commitment to intentional excellence that is true to our Catholic identity more apparent than in the newly endowed Imago Dei Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Imago Dei, a Catholic ideal meaning "in the image of God," reaffirms BC High's commitment to the value of all human beings regardless of race, ethnicity, physical ability, religion, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status. It affirms for all the students, faculty, and staff at BC High that the challenging conversations and work of diversity, equity, and inclusion should be grounded in God's love for us -- and our call to love one another as He does.



The Centers of Human Excellence comprise an educational experience that I could have only dreamed about when I was at BC High. I marvel with such pride at the young men who immerse themselves in caring for our common home on continents across the world -- and those who devote themselves to finding innovative solutions to problems in our own backyard. For generations, BC High graduates have been what Homer termed "[men] skilled in all ways of contending." Men who have been as comfortable in the boardroom as they are in ministry, as committed to the greatest scientific pursuits as they are service at the farthest margins. But I can truly say that students at BC High have never had more opportunity, or been better equipped, to go out and set the world on fire.



Matthew McDermott is associate director of external communications at Loyola University Chicago and a 2013 graduate and writer for BC High, a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men in grades seven to 12. Founded in 1863, the school enrolls approximately 1,500 students from more than 140 communities in eastern Massachusetts.