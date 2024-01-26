Scientific field research at Central Catholic

Read Special Section

At Central Catholic High School in Lawrence learning doesn't end when students leave the classroom ... that's when the hands-on experience begins.



Several classes of students recently had the opportunity to explore and research nature right in Central Catholic's back yard.



This fall, long-time Science Faculty member and CCHS graduate Mr. Robert Benedetto '89 took 56 of his AP Biology and AP Environmental Science students on an inaugural field research project at the Spicket River Greenway, a green space adjacent to the Central Catholic campus. Students have officially dubbed the area the Raider Reserve -- a moniker reflecting the tradition of the Central Catholic Raiders.



The 3.5-mile Spicket River Greenway in Lawrence runs along the Spicket River by Central Catholic High School and links a network of existing and new open spaces, parks, and neighborhoods along the river.



Surrounded by nature and wearing waders, students fully immersed themselves in actual field research and applied data analytics to authentic science-based situations.



"They were given the opportunity to interact with our local natural world -- particularly in a setting that many students may not recognize as 'nature being present,'" said Robert.



In addition to discovering the greenspace near campus, student-researchers also had a goal of establishing a robust database of information on these habitats to be used in longitudinal studies.



"This database will contain information on biodiversity, habitat and trophic structure, invasive species, and eventually on changes in these biotic and other abiotic factors over time," said Robert.



After conducting their hands-on research, the student researchers worked within their classes and across classes by meeting after school and during shared lunch periods to share data.



"My favorite part of the experience was learning about the wide variety of animals and plants existing in the area," said CCHS student Elizabeth Medford '25. "It was also interesting to discover how many interactions were occurring between these organisms and their surroundings in the ecosystems we studied. It's important to get hands-on experience like we did in this research project, because not only does it make the experience more enjoyable, but it also furthers our abilities to understand and communicate our findings since we went through every step of the investigation and analysis processes and found results ourselves."



The classes then collaborated and developed their field research findings, which were presented through a poster presentation at Central Catholic's Fall Open House.



"I believe this project can truly expose students to what it is that scientists actually do and remind them that they are capable of participating and contributing to the process," said Robert. "They continue their journey in science through authentic experiences, and I thoroughly enjoy watching students discover nature, its intricacies and 'hidden mysteries.'"



The Raider Reserve field research project is just one of many hands-on opportunities offered to CCHS students to enhance their curricula experience and expand their future skills as professionals. Other experiences include entrepreneurial competitions, various course-related off campus excursions, and regular interactions with alumni and friends of CCHS working in a variety of fields.







