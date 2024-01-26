Cristo Rey Boston High School connects classroom to career

Read Special Section

Most students explore potential careers via their families and their friends' parents.



Yet that vision is not as sharp for scholars from under-resourced neighborhoods. The Cristo Rey Network was built on the premise that hardworking parents, working in low-wage jobs that underpin our economy, look for opportunities to introduce their children to the world of corporate America. Achieving the American dream involves leveling the educational playing field and setting students up for success in college and careers.



At Cristo Rey Boston, we constantly strive to expand students' horizons. Students work one day a week in a corporate setting, placements at law firms, real estate investment groups, hospitals, and other corporate settings, learning valuable life skills. Students connect the classroom to careers while earning up to 50 percent of their tuition costs.



Recently, we took that commitment a step further, ensuring that students explore and are prepared for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) careers in the classroom. With crucial funding from Paul Gaynor, chief executive officer of Longroad Energy, targeted towards environmental science, Cristo Rey Boston has expanded its science program, now offering Advanced Placement Environmental Science. This program prepares students to choose jobs in the environmental sustainability and climate sector, inspiring them to save our planet.



Additionally, this grant funds intentional college counseling to encourage environmental, climate, and energy majors. It extends Cristo Rey Boston programs with field trips, workshops, and scholarships for summer programs. By encouraging non-traditional students to embrace environmental studies and related careers, we hope to encourage students to contemplate college majors and careers in the "green industries."



With additional grant funding from Boston Scientific and Moderna, we have strengthened our focus on STEM education across all curriculums with new supplies and textbooks. Equally important, these combined grants have enabled us to provide teacher salaries that support the retention of experienced science educators.



Important collaborations with Massachusetts General Hospital, Tufts Medical, the Whittier Street Health Center, and Boston College Connell School of Nursing ensure that students interested in STEM fields have access to experiential learning that gives context to classroom studies and a pathway to careers in healthcare.



According to a report by Science News, Black students earned only 7 percent of bachelor's degrees in STEM fields. Similarly, Hispanic students are also less likely to receive degrees in STEM than in other areas. Higher-level high school courses are the building blocks for success in college STEM fields. According to the Educational Trust, students who have not taken higher-level math and science classes in high school are disadvantaged in graduating with a STEM degree.



Rigorous academics and a culture of high expectations prepare Cristo Rey Boston's students for college success. As a result, students' futures are determined by choice, interest, and personal drive. Gifted students develop into analytical thinkers and creative problem solvers via the study of science, and their unique life experiences bring creative outlooks and outcomes to some of the world's most pressing problems.



As educators, we believe an educational ecosystem focused on student achievement, designed to push students to explore their full potential, benefits society. Connecting a college-prep education with a corporate work-study program, Cristo Rey schools are built on a commitment to Catholic teaching to effect transformational change at every level. They provide students with the least economic means a pathway fused with the support to help pay for their education and gain valuable 21st-century work experience that sets them on a course for future success.



We are grateful for the support of the Boston business community in recognizing the talent of the scholars we serve and appreciating the vital role they play in solving the problems of the future. As we begin 2024 and acknowledge our 20th anniversary, we recognize the many people, businesses, and partners who play a vital role in ensuring Cristo Rey Boston students are prepared for college and careers.







DR. THOMAS RYAN IS THE PRINCIPAL OF CRISTO REY BOSTON HIGH SCHOOL, A TUITION-FREE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL LOCATED IN DORCHESTER. DEDICATED TO SERVING ASPIRATIONAL STUDENTS FROM UNDER-RESOURCED COMMUNITIES ACROSS BOSTON WITH A MODEL COMBINING COLLEGE-PREPARATORY ACADEMICS WITH A FOUR-YEAR CORPORATE WORK-STUDY PROGRAM, CRISTO REY BOSTON FOCUSES ON BUILDING LIFE-LONG SKILLS IN THE STUDENTS WE SERVE.