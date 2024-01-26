Women in leadership at Ursuline

Read Special Section

A long-standing tradition at Ursuline Academy, the Women in Leadership forum is a natural fit for an all-girls' Catholic school that believes in empowering young women and preparing them for future careers. Ursuline Academy is an independent Catholic school in Dedham, educating young women in grades seven to 12 for over 75 years. Inspired by the legacy of St. Angela Merici, Ursuline believes in a world in which every young woman is encouraged to find her voice, to pursue her passions, and to discover new ones. In so doing, each student works to create her individual identity, and to prepare for a life of faith and service.



As one of the Academy's signature programs designed to promote these values, the Women in Leadership forum was re-imagined in 2023 to provide a broader opportunity for meaningful exchange between alumnae from various professions and current students who are exploring a variety of college majors and careers. The first time Women in Leadership was hosted post-pandemic, Ursuline brought 19 alumnae to campus on March 10, 2023. The program encourages participants to reflect on how their Ursuline education prepared them for their current profession, but also to reflect on how their work impacts others and brings purpose to their lives.



The 2023 keynote speaker was Jaime Chase '94. Chase is currently a partner at Cooley LLP in Washington, D.C. In her keynote address, Chase shared a brief summary of her career path and the lessons learned along the way. She reflected on the various role models who influenced her choices, beginning with her years at Ursuline. She emphasized how vital female leaders are to our world, and the influence they can have in the workplace. "Women in leadership are all around us. You just have to look for them."



Chase also commented on how important it is to embrace change, and as the pandemic taught us, "to be ready to pivot" when needed. That is, in fact, one of the lessons of St. Angela Merici, foundress of the Ursuline order, who told her followers to "risk new things," and who also advised to change with the times. Chase told her audience that their interests and goals might change over time, and it is okay if you don't know what you want to do, or if you decide to change direction and try something new. Often, you might surprise yourself.



Following the keynote, the Women in Leadership forum invites alumnae representing a vast range of industries to speak with current students in multiple breakout sessions. Students are invited to network individually with all of the participants. The goals of this program include opportunities for mentoring, college or career advice, and guidance for resume-building and future internships.



Listening to some of the other panelists at the 2023 program, including sessions with Emily Tonra Bausemer '00, an executive director at J.P. Morgan Chase, and Katie Nickley '05, an otolaryngological surgeon (ENT), common themes emerged among their experiences. Alumnae emphasized the significant role Ursuline played in their individual journeys, remarking on the many aspects of their education that set Ursuline graduates up for success. At this event, alumnae across generations shared their gratitude towards the Academy, for the commitment to excellence in education, but also for instilling a strong sense of faith and values, and a devotion to serving others as part of their life's work.



Ursuline alumnae have clearly been shaped by their Ursuline education. They are inspired to become change-makers who engage in their communities with purpose and presence, providing testimony to the quality and lasting value of an Ursuline education. An annual signature event, Women in Leadership is scheduled for March 8, 2024, and will include an even larger group of alumnae and professions this year.







