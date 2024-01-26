A journey together in faith and virtue in Needham

Read Special Section

As the anticipation builds for Catholic Schools Week, which is set to take place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, St. Joseph School in Needham is gearing up to celebrate the week with a special focus on their annual theme, "Journeying Together."



"This year's celebration takes on a creative twist, blending the annual theme with a travel-inspired schedule aptly named 'The Flight Plan,'" said Tori Banu, director of marketing and communication at St. Joseph School. "We're excited to take our students, families, and staff on a unique journey of faith and togetherness."



Catholic Schools Week is more than just an event; it is a cherished tradition that allows St. Joe's to reflect on its commitment to academic excellence, spiritual growth, and community service. This year's theme, "Journeying Together," perfectly encapsulates the school's vision for the future and the milestones it aims to achieve.



St. Joe's 2023-2024 strategic journey involves continued efforts to cultivate and support talented educators, a critical review of curriculum and teaching strategies, the utilization of data to inform individualized instruction, and the launch of a comprehensive school-wide Social Emotional Learning curriculum.



The overarching vision at St. Joseph School is crystal clear -- to equip each student with a solid academic foundation, a vibrant spiritual life, a strong moral compass, and a genuine desire to contribute meaningfully to society.



Integral to this vision is the monthly exploration of virtues, a unique aspect of St. Joseph School's curriculum. Each month, students actively engage in learning about virtues, with a special emphasis on practical application. From reflections shared at chapel to creative expressions through skits, songs, and prayers during assemblies, students demonstrate these values in real-world situations.



In October, the focus was on building strong moral character with an emphasis on the virtues of Patience and Self-Control. In November, the virtue of Gratitude took center stage, accompanied by activities such as a food drive, card-making for Thanksgiving and Veterans Day, and a Middle School service visit. December brought attention to the virtue of Generosity, with a spotlight on St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Nicholas, and St. Clare. As the school enters a new year, January's focus is on the virtue of Prudence, teaching students to reason and act rightly in any given situation and the importance of clear and thoughtful decision-making in accordance with God's will.



This commitment to nurturing virtues aligns seamlessly with the broader celebration of Catholic Schools Week. St. Joe's views the week as an opportunity to showcase not only its academic excellence but also the deep sense of community, faith, and virtue that defines the institution.



The school plans to mark the week with various events, including special liturgies, prayer services, and engaging activities that bring joy and enthusiasm to students and the entire school community. The emphasis on "Journeying Together" highlights the collective effort of students, parents, teachers, and staff in creating a supportive and nurturing environment where everyone can grow and learn as Jesus taught.



St. Joseph School invites the community to join them in celebrating Catholic Schools Week and the ongoing journey of faith, virtue, and academic excellence. As the school's new student motto declares, "Accept Jesus in our hearts. Aim to serve others. Achieve academic excellence. Aspire to change the world."







About St. Joseph School



St. Joseph School, located in Needham, Massachusetts, is a distinguished Traditional Roman Catholic parish school that educates boys and girls from preschool through grade eight. St. Joseph School places a strong emphasis on the core values of Faith, Virtue, Intellect, and Stewardship as the bedrock of its educational philosophy. The school's mission is to help every student thrive academically, spiritually, and socially. In partnership with their families, St. Joseph School is committed to nurturing well-rounded individuals with a deep sense of faith and purpose, providing them with a strong foundation for lifelong success. For more information, visit www.St.Joes.com.







TORI BANU IS DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS AT ST. JOSEPH SCHOOL, NEEDHAM. SHE CAN BE REACHED AT 781-444-4459 OR TBANU@SJS-NEEDHAM.ORG.