Living a life of witness

According to St. Luke, the Holy Spirit empowers Christians to use their resources and employ their skills for the sake of the community at large. In doing so, ordinary men and women may give powerful witness to the Gospel. Among the disciples of Jesus, perhaps no individual embodies this Spirit-guided practice better than St. Paul, a tentmaker, whose craft supported him in his real ministry as witness to Christ. The leather-working tools of his trade were easy to carry, so one can imagine Paul setting up shop anywhere along his missionary journeys, integrating his personal vocational skills with the ministry he shared with his community and with the Gospel witness he modeled to early Christians.



This concept is equally noble today, and Catholic schools are blessed to have those ordinary, but very special, individuals whose multifaceted lives find focus and integration in Gospel witness. One such individual at Malden Catholic is Ryan Layton, who truly embodies Gospel witness and service to the community. A member of the Malden Catholic Class of 2002, Ryan learned several related concepts while attending MC. As he would explain it: "Always put others before yourself, tend to the less fortunate and allow your interactions and experiences to impact the lives of others."



Ryan now serves the community of Somerville as a firefighter/EMT, is a member of the Wilmington Knights of Columbus, and a devoted husband and father to two beautiful children. He also recently re-joined Malden Catholic as the director of alumni relations.



After graduating from Malden Catholic, Ryan earned a BS in business administration with a double concentration of finance and management from Wagner College in 2006 and landed a job at a corporate and investment bank in Boston. His initial career unfortunately left him feeling unfulfilled. Deep down, Ryan knew he had to pursue a more purpose-driven path. "I have always had a calling to help others and say 'yes' to what God has called me to do. Since I was a child, I wanted to be a firefighter. This work is our family legacy since I am a third-generation firefighter for the City of Somerville -- with my grandfather, father, and uncle having helped individuals in the community when they needed it most for decades before me," stated Ryan.



Responding to his call to service and witness, Ryan prepared for the transition for two years. He studied hard and passed his Civil Service and national registry EMT exams with flying colors. In 2015, he began a new career as a firefighter/EMT for the City of Somerville Fire Department and has served the community there ever since. In 2022, he went on to earn a master's degree in public administration (MPA). Just like the generations before him, he and his brother Sean, a MC graduate from 2003, now respond to medical emergencies, accidents, fires and sometimes hazardous material situations, responding to up to 15 calls per day on his 24-hour shift. "The camaraderie, tradition, mission, and purpose of the fire service is like nothing I had ever experienced before. On every firefighting call, we are empowered to help individuals who cannot help themselves, usually on the worst day of their lives. We also rely on each other at our station to do the work effectively, and my department has become a second family to me."



Ryan was an exemplary student at Malden Catholic, a member of the National Honor Society, earning honors every semester. He was also a three-sport stand-out athlete in football, hockey, and lacrosse. He played four years of varsity hockey and three years of varsity football and lacrosse. In his junior and senior years, he earned Catholic Conference All-Star status in all three sports and was awarded Malden Catholic's Most Valuable Player Award in Football and in Hockey. In his senior year, he was elected captain in all three sports and was the recipient of MC's elite Extraordinary Achievement in Athletics Award. For these accomplishments, Ryan was inducted into the Brother Daniel Cremin, CFX, Malden Catholic Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.



Just like St. Paul, we all have the potential to bear witness in multiple areas of our lives, and Ryan, the firefighter and EMT, had the inclination to do even more. In his new position as Malden Catholic director of alumni relations, Ryan is giving back to the MC community by building and maintaining strong connections with alumni, enhancing alumni engagement and supporting the school's mission any way possible. "The Xaverian Brothers wanted every student to achieve his or her greatest potential. They pushed us to excel and modeled how to give back to those around us. In my role as director of alumni relations, I want to help others re-engage the wonderful relationships that began at Malden Catholic and grow the alumni experience for all."



According to Ryan, in the simplest of terms, if you have the means and time to help out, help out. Giving back alone provides a tremendous sense of satisfaction and fulfillment. St. Paul would agree! In his words, "I coveted no one's silver or gold or apparel. You yourselves know that these hands ministered to my necessities, and to those who were with me. In all things I have shown you that by so toiling one must help the weak, remembering the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, 'It is more blessed to give than to receive.''' Acts 20:33-35) May our Catholic schools continue to be blessed with many like-minded Gospel witnesses!







DIANNE JAMES IS A MARKETING CONSULTANT (JAMESD@MALDENCATHOLIC.ORG) AT MALDEN CATHOLIC IN MALDEN, MA, ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING HIGH SCHOOLS IN NEW ENGLAND.