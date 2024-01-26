St. Theresa of Avila welcomes its youngest students

Read Special Section

The students of St. Theresa of Avila School in West Roxbury keep getting younger. In September of 2023, the school opened its newest toddler classroom, enrolling children as young as 15 months.



Before the pandemic, the school was serving 295 students; today, more than 370 students attend STA. While school enrollment has been growing at all levels, the early childhood program has seen the highest demand. The Nursery School, led by Director Jennifer Bastien, has been at maximum capacity for the past three years.



In 2021, St. Theresa of Avila School remodeled space in the former parish rectory to add two classrooms for two year olds. Both classrooms quickly filled up, and in 2022, another room was added. That room quickly filled, as well.



School President Thomas Doherty knew there was more they could be doing to support families. "We saw parents dropping off students with younger siblings in the car and realized that they would benefit from an expanded Nursery School," he says. "We didn't have any more room in the school building thanks to the high demand for our PreK program, but Father Connolly was kind enough to give us space in the former rectory so we could grow."



This year, the school has four classrooms serving students under three, including one with students ranging in age from 15 months to 20 months.



"The response has been incredible," says Assistant Director of Admission Laura Cloherty. "The new space is beautiful and parents are very happy with the program. This year we had to turn away more than 20 families because we didn't have any more seats."



The Nursery School runs from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day. Extended hours are available in both the morning and the afternoon. Parents can choose a three-, four-, or five-day schedule, depending on their family's needs. St. Theresa of Avila School also offers summer care for enrolled students in their PreK program and Nursery School.



Classes in the Nursery School are limited to nine children with two teachers allowing for careful supervision and care. Many of the students are still learning to walk and talk.



"It has been wonderful having the little ones in our Nursery School," says Ms. Bastien. "Having their own space is really important. It creates a community within a community. We are like one big family over here."



In addition to the director, the Nursery School has three full-time teachers and three-full time paraprofessionals. They also share resources with the elementary school, including use of the gym and support of the school nurse. Art teacher Meaghan Kelly comes by regularly to do projects with the children. Like all other students at STA, Nursery School students even learn Spanish.



"In all of our rooms, we teach them numbers, colors, and simple phrases," tells Ms. Bastien.



The school hopes to continue to grow the program in the coming years and is exploring the possibility of taking even younger students.



"There is more room in the nursery building that we could remodel. I hope someday, we can take students as young as six months so that working parents can just make one stop in the morning," says Mr. Doherty.







THOMAS DOHERTY IS PRESIDENT OF ST. THERESA OF AVILA SCHOOL IN WEST ROXBURY, MA.