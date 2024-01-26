Partnering to expand access at Mission Grammar School

Read Special Section

134 years, Mission Grammar School has been committed to serving the scholars of Boston and its surrounding communities. At the forefront of all recruiting practices is the goal to provide scholars the opportunity to attend a private, Catholic school, regardless of financial circumstances. Currently, 78 percent of scholars receive tuition assistance to attend Mission. The school constantly seeks ways to make a Mission Grammar education accessible to as many scholars and their families as possible.



Located in the Mission Hill neighborhood of Roxbury, Mission Grammar serves scholars from infancy through grade six. Mission's early childhood program holds EEC licensure through Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care and serves 80 scholars, spanning in age from three months through grade K0. The elementary program, located on the St. Alphonsus Campus, serves over 200 scholars in grades K1 through six. Mission is constantly seeking ways to design innovative curricular programming, while also designing creative recruiting practices to support families in exploring Mission, joining the Mission family, and remaining at Mission.



Four years ago, Mission Grammar became a Universal PreK (UPK) site in the City of Boston, the first Catholic school in the city to do so. This means Mission implements fully-funded classrooms on campus that allow three and four year olds who are residents of Boston to attend Mission free-of-charge. One inaugural classroom in 2020 has turned into what is now four full UPK classrooms -- three serving K1 and one at the K0 level -- educating a total of 55 UPK scholars. Many UPK families are drawn to Mission because of its location, many because of its faith-based environment, and others are attracted to the school-like nature of the program, as it sticks out among other local UPK options that are mainly linked to daycare centers.



Though coming to Mission through the UPK pipeline, UPK scholars are welcomed with open arms and join the broader Mission Grammar student body. Scholars' days include phonics, math, reading, and specials like music, art, physical education and dance. Scholars take part in monthly Masses and prayer services, register for extended day and summer programs, and attend community events like the summer BBQ, Fall Fest, and the Christmas tree lighting. Many begin at Mission Grammar unfamiliar with the school, but conclude their UPK year invested in the community with a strong desire to remain enrolled for years to come. UPK has morphed into a true "win-win" -- a win for families who are able to choose for their child a private, faith-based educational setting, and a win for Mission Grammar, which retains 90 percent of UPK families annually.



For many UPK families the transition from a tuition-free model funded by the City of Boston to a tuition-based seat is a key consideration when deciding whether to re-enroll. Thankfully, due to the generosity of the Catholic Schools Foundation, Mission Grammar is able to provide families transitioning from UPK to grade K2 with tuition scholarships that allow the scholar to continue their education at Mission. The success of Mission's retention of these scholars is a result of an unwavering commitment to increasing tuition funding for scholars as UPK has grown.



"Our partnership with the City of Boston's UPK program has expanded Mission Grammar's ability to do what we do so well -- to reach scholars, educate them in mind, body, and spirit, and support them on the road to college," said Aliece Dutson, president of Mission Grammar. "When we support our families with tuition scholarships post-UPK, we are living our firm belief in educational access regardless of circumstances."



As spring approaches and recruitment of new families becomes more active, Mission Grammar is dedicated to bringing the school's mission to life by strengthening existing partnerships and exploring new ways to invite families to join its community. Please visit missiongrammar.org to learn more!











CARA BLANCHETTE (CBLANCHETTE@MISSIONGRAMMAR.ORG) IS THE DIRECTOR OF ADVANCEMENT AND COMMUNICATIONS AT MISSION GRAMMAR SCHOOL IN ROXBURY. MISSION GRAMMAR CURRENTLY SERVES OVER 300 SCHOLARS, AGES THREE MONTHS TO SIXTH GRADE, DRAWING FROM OVER 70 ZIP CODES IN BOSTON AND BEYOND.