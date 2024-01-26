Fostering J.O.Y. at St. Paul School!

Read Special Section

In a world with the distractions of television, social media, video games, and sports, our Catholic elementary school is fortunate to be able to teach the true meaning of JOY: Jesus, Others, Yourself!



This year, the St. Paul School community has placed special emphasis on keeping Christ at the center of all we do, living out the virtue of charity and not expecting anything in return, and seeking to give and to love without needing anything back.



With students ranging in age from three to 13, the faculty and staff have been intentionally offering opportunities to foster J.O.Y. From the addition of prayer before each class, retreats with personal prayer time, adoration and witness talks, to teachers incorporating the Lord into lessons and before and after school enrichment activities, there are many moments to experience Christ.



Pre-Kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Kristine Martini, began the year teaching the kids the JOY acronym with discussion on how they could bring joy to others. "I explained how putting others before yourself and doing kind things for others brings us joy. It feels great to do nice things for others." The class followed this up by making Christmas wreaths with ribbons and gluing the word JOY on it and collecting goods for Friends of the Unborn. This was a joyous experience and the kids loved wrapping gifts for the babies while focusing on praying for them. "I think it's a great lesson to pray for people you don't even know."



It is important for our students to actively contribute to charities near and far. Our Pre-Kindergarten students hosted a shoe drive for Soles4Souls. At Christmas, Kindergarten students were encouraged to do something at home to earn money and go to the store with a parent to pick out a toy they would like. This toy was then donated to Coop's Troop in Weymouth. At the same time, grade three spent countless recess hours supporting our military troops making paracord lanyards for Operation Gratitude. On the grade four and five retreat, students made blankets and presented them to the Hingham Police Department to keep in patrol cars to support those in need during a time of sorrow or crisis. Our school nurse led a coat drive where she encouraged students and families to clean out their closets and donate their coats to Anton's Cleaners. From there, they are distributed to various shelters. Parishioners were equally involved and showed great support.



Equally important has been the personal development of faith and contribution to our community from our faculty and staff. Many attend weekly Rosary Group, while others attend an Advent Prayer Group and more at an upcoming Lenten Prayer Group. In March, they will embark on a retreat with Mass, adoration, personal prayer time, witness talks, and team building activities. Their commitment to their faith, our faith, is what makes our school succeed in fostering J.O.Y.



Over April break, a group of 15 faculty, parents, and students will be visiting the Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos (NPH) Dominican Republic home, Casa Santa Ana, to immerse in their life and culture, meet the amazing children, staff, and volunteers of NPH, learn about their daily lives, help with daily chores around the property, and complete an onsite service project.



What started as a weekly before-school celebration of the Most Holy Rosary during the month of October has blossomed into teachers, staff, parents, and students gathering every Monday at 7:45 a.m. to this day. Afterschool three and four year olds voluntarily participated in Catholic Literacy and Crafts with daily devotions, books about Advent and the birth of Jesus while grade five through eight attend Youth Group with Hingham Collaborative Parishes of Resurrection and St. Paul Youth Minister Ms. Amanda Gately weekly. Grade seven and eight students embarked on a trip to LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro with their teachers to experience "Comfort My People -- Festival of Lights."



With Catholic Schools Week upon us, an emphasis is being placed upon our faith-filled community giving back. We will hold our traditional Lunches with Love program, providing bagged lunches to local shelters. Younger students make pictures and notes for each lunch, while middle school students make, package, and deliver the sandwiches. New this year will be grade six building a relationship with homebound parishioners and local nursing homes by making cards and gifts.



Middle School students will be treated to a STREAM Breakfast where they will hear from many vocations, including our pastors Father Thomas Nestor and Father Matthew Norwood. The pastors of our school have been instrumental in fostering our Catholic identity. Not a day goes by that at least one of them is present within our school. It is not just a quick walk in walk out either. They can be seen visiting classes, answering questions related to our Catholic identity, guiding a student through a problem in the hallway, and shooting hoops at recess.



At St. Paul School, students are presented with a challenging curriculum that is infused with Gospel values. Each student is given the opportunity to excel by developing his or her talents, while learning skills and an in-depth knowledge of each subject, especially our religion.



In most schools, it is the job of a teacher to foster learning, but at a Catholic school, we are fortunate to have the ability to limit the external distractions and foster JESUS OTHERS YOURSELF for each member of our school community.



To walk in the hallways and hear a class beginning with a devotion, prayer in Spanish or a mediation before an art lesson, to having students approach me with great excitement to share a proposal for a charitable activity, or choosing to voluntarily attend a before- or after-school activity dedicated to growing in our faith and relationship with Jesus, puts a smile on this Catholic school principal's face!







LISA FASANO IS THE PRINCIPAL OF ST. PAUL SCHOOL IN HINGHAM, A PRESCHOOL THROUGH GRADE EIGHT SCHOOL SERVING FAMILIES THROUGHOUT THE SOUTH SHORE.