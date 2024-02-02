A brief overview: Auxiliary bishops in the United States

Read Special Section

The ordination of a new auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Boston is a fitting occasion to review the growth of the use of auxiliary bishops in the United States.



Canon 377, section 4 states that "(u)nless other provisions have been legitimately made, a diocesan bishop who judges that an auxiliary bishop ought to be given to his diocese is to propose to the Apostolic See a list of at least three priests who are quite suitable for this office." Canon 403, section 1 tells us that "(w)hen the pastoral needs of the diocese warrant it, one or several auxiliary bishops are to be appointed at the request of the diocesan bishop . . ."



The pastoral needs of a diocese which would warrant the appointment of an auxiliary bishop could be the extensive territory of the diocese, the large population of the diocese, or a combination of both. Ministries to special groups of the faithful could also favor the nomination of one or more auxiliary bishops.







An innovation?



Auxiliary bishops have been part of the hierarchical structure of the Church for more than seven hundred years. From the middle of the 13th century, auxiliary bishops have been regularly named for large German dioceses. Many pre-Reformation English dioceses also had auxiliary bishops.



Advertisement

A quick review of the appendices in the nine volumes of the monumental work "Hierarchia Catholica medii et recentioris aevi" reveals that auxiliary bishops have been named in other European countries for several centuries. We can thus see that auxiliary bishops are not an innovation.







In the United States hierarchy



While John Carroll was named the first diocesan bishop for the United States in 1789, the first auxiliary bishop in the United States was not named until 1861. That distinction goes to Sylvester Horton Rosecrans, who was named Auxiliary Bishop of Cincinnati in December 1861. He held that position until March 3, 1868, when he was named first Bishop of Columbus.



The United States waited 23 years for the nomination of its second auxiliary bishop and that distinction belongs to the Archdiocese of Boston in the person of Bishop John Brady who was named Auxiliary Bishop of Boston on June 19, 1891. The next 10 years would see seven more auxiliary bishops named in this country.



The first four decades of the 20th century showed a slow but steady growth in the nomination of auxiliary bishops in the United States. From 1901 to 1940, 65 priests were raised to the fullness of the priesthood as auxiliary bishops. The 10 years from 1941 to 1950 witnessed a huge increase in auxiliary bishops, with more than four dozen named.



While the Archdiocese of Cincinnati had the distinction of receiving the first auxiliary bishop in the United States, the distinction of having two auxiliary bishops named simultaneously fell to the Archdiocese of Boston when Thomas Francis Markham and Eric Francis MacKenzie were ordained to the episcopacy on Sept. 14, 1950, in the Cathedral of the Holy Cross by then Archbishop Richard James Cushing. Over the following 10 years, five other archdioceses and one diocese received two auxiliaries at the same time. A trend had begun and more than two dozen additional "twin" auxiliaries have been given to U.S. sees. The Archdiocese of Boston would be graced with eight additional dual nominations of auxiliary bishops from 1971 to 2016.



The distinction of having three auxiliary bishops named at the same time goes to the Archdiocese of Chicago in 1967, when three priests of the Windy City were named as auxiliaries there. There have been an additional 16 nominations of three auxiliary bishops simultaneously, although no "triplets" for Boston. Most recently, Pope Francis named "triplets" to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.



The Archdiocese of Boston has yet another distinction related to the nomination of auxiliary bishops: on Dec. 28, 1974, Pope St. Paul VI gifted the Archdiocese of Boston with four new auxiliary bishops. The episcopal ordination of Bishops John Joseph Mulcahy, Joseph John Ruocco, Thomas Vose Daily, and John Michael D'Arcy took place in the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Feb. 11, 1975, with Humberto Sousa Cardinal Medeiros as the principal ordaining bishop. Only two other U.S. sees have received four auxiliary bishops simultaneously: the Archdiocese of Chicago in 1983 and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 2023. In Boston's case, the four priests were of the archdiocese; in Chicago, three of the four were priests of Chicago while the fourth was a religious order priest. Similarly, in Los Angeles, three of the four were priests of Los Angeles and the fourth was a religious order priest.



Among the archdioceses and dioceses of the United States, Boston has third place in the number of auxiliary bishops in its history with 39; Chicago is in second place with 41. Only New York, with 49 auxiliaries, surpasses Boston and Chicago.







CHARLES N. BRANSOM IS AUTHOR OF SEVERAL WORKS ON CATHOLIC BISHOPS, INCLUDING "ORDINATIONS OF U.S. CATHOLIC BISHOPS 1790-1989" (1990 USCCB, WASHINGTON, DC). HIS BLOG APOSTOLICSUCCESSION-EPISCOPALLINEAGES.BLOGSPOT.COM.