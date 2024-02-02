Bishops' attire and appointments

Read Special Section

Much of what our new bishop will be wearing now as bishop can be traced far back in the history of the Church, and in some cases further back than that.



Three of the many items associated with a bishop's ministry are principal. These received in the course of the ordination. They are: the ring, crosier and miter.







The Ring



This symbolizes the bishop's marriage to the Church and is the most important symbol of his office. In fact, the "Ceremonial of Bishops," a book which gives bishops instruction for their liturgical responsibilities, says in reference to the ring, which he always wears, that it is "a sign of fidelity and union with the Church, his wife."







The Crosier



Also called the shepherd's staff, the crosier is made either of metal or wood, with a curved crook at its top. Reminiscent of the staff which shepherds use in tending their flocks, the crosier reminds both bishops and their "flock" that he stands in their midst as Christ the "Good Shepherd."







The Miter



The miter is a two-sided, pointed headdress, which can be traced to the Old Testament high priests. It became a common liturgical vesture of bishops by the 10th century.



Advertisement

All three of these primary symbols of the bishop's office can vary in style and may be very simple or beautifully decorated. Whatever the extent of ornamentation, the fundamental symbols of ring, crosier, and miter are reminders to the bishop and people of his dedication to them in giving himself in service; his responsibility to be a shepherd of Christ's flock; and his role as high priest of the New Covenant.



On a secondary level, there are several more items, which we often see a bishop use. The following are some of the other items used by the bishop in the exercise of his liturgical responsibilities or at other public functions.







Cassock



A garment reaching from shoulders to ankles, closed with buttons from neck to bottom, and with the familiar white collar around the neck. The color of the cassock indicates the office of the wearer: white for the pope; red for cardinals; purple for bishops and monsignors; black for priests and deacons. There is usually a wide, belt-like sash around the waist. The sash is usually the same color as the cassock. Today, that is considered more decorative than functional.







Surplice



A white outer garment reaching from shoulders to just below the waist. This is the same surplice commonly used by altar servers over their cassocks while serving Mass in parishes, but sometimes there is embroidered decoration at the hem of both the garment and the sleeves.







Mozzetta



A small, cape-like garment worn over the surplice, reaching from shoulders to about halfway to the waist. The mozzetta is the same color as the cassock, and is usually worn only by cardinals and bishops.







Pectoral Cross



Another prominent feature of the bishop's insignia is the pectoral cross. This is usually worn suspended from a chain of gold or silver around the bishop's neck. Often, when wearing a suit, the bishop keeps the cross in his left pocket over his heart. This chain is thus suspended across his black shirt or rabat. When wearing his "choir robes" -- cassock, surplice, and mozzetta -- the cross is suspended from a cord which hangs forward with the cross, around his neck, and down his back to the length of the mozzetta. The cord is usually braided the color of the cassock with gold. The "Ceremonial of Bishops" instructs the bishop that the pectoral cross on this cord is worn over his alb, and under the chasuble when he celebrates Mass.







Zucchetto



Centuries ago, when they took the first step toward the priesthood, new clerics were tonsured -- shaving a small circle of the crown of the head. The crown was kept this way throughout their lives. But the sun could be hot in the Mediterranean area, so a small cap was used to cover that shaved crown. The color of the cap varied, as with the cassock, according to the office of the wearer. At one time, all clerics, bishops, priests, and deacons, would have worn a zucchetto. Today, it is almost exclusively worn by the pope (white); cardinals (scarlet); and bishops (purple).







Biretta



Another hat-like covering is the biretta. Its peaks, tufts, and colors varied according to the office of the wearer. Like the zucchetto mentioned previously, most clerics would have worn a biretta. Many readers will recall the black biretta of parish priests, and if their pastor was a monsignor, his biretta held a tuft of purple. Again, like the zucchetto, the biretta is now used almost exclusively by cardinals and bishops.







Ferraiola



This long cape flows from the shoulders to the ankles. Its color varies with the office of the wearer; the color would be the same red, purple, or black, and it is used only on very formal occasions, and outside of liturgical functions. An example of this might be when the bishop is present at a graduation or a formal dinner.







There are two books specifically addressed to bishops as regards their liturgical responsibilities. One is a book of ceremonies which the bishop usually celebrates, e.g. confirmation, ordination, dedications. It is called the "Roman Pontifical." The other is a very practical book which gathers all the instructions for liturgical actions which involve a bishop into a kind of handbook for the bishop. This is the "Ceremonial of Bishops."



Both of these books have their own histories and developments. Each has been revised and simplified since the Second Vatican Council. Each has as its sole purpose assisting the bishop in his high priestly responsibilities as "steward of the mysteries of God's grace."



Recent additions to a bishop's library might also include the post synodal Apostolic Exhortation of the Servant of God Pope St. John Paul II, "Pastores Gregis," and the revised "Directory on the Pastoral Ministry of Bishop," issued in 2004 by the Congregation for Bishops.