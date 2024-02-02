Regional Bishop of the Central Region
Central
Most Reverend Cristiano G. Borro Barbosa
Regional Bishop
5 Linden Place
Brookline MA 021445-7311
TEL 617-734-0444
FAX 617-734-3001
Email: centralregion@rcab.org
I Very Rev. George P. Evans, VF
Pastor, Holy Name, West Roxbury
TEL 617-325-4865 FAX 617-325-5571
Hyde Park - Most Precious Blood; Jamaica Plain - Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Thomas Aquinas; Readville - St. Anne; Roslindale - Sacred Heart; Roxbury - Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St. Katharine Drexel, St. Mary of the Angels; West Roxbury - Holy Name, St. John Chrysostom, St. Theresa of Avila; Brookline - St. Mary of the Assumption; Milton - St. Pius Tenth.
II Very Rev. Robert E. Casey, VF
Pastor, Gate of Heaven and Pastor, St. Brigid of Kildare, South Boston
TEL 617-268-2122 FAX 617-268-2666
Dorchester - Holy Family, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, St. Teresa of Calcutta, St. Ambrose, St. Gregory, St. Mark, St. Martin de Porres, St. Peter; Roxbury - St. Patrick; South Boston - Gate of Heaven, Our Lady of Czestochowa (Polish), St. Brigid, St. Monica, St. Peter (Lithuanian).
III Very Rev. John E. Sheridan, VF
Pastor, St. Mary - St. Catherine of Siena, and Pastor St. Francis de Sales, Boston
TEL 617-242-4664 FAX 617-242-0016
Boston - Cathedral of the Holy Cross, St. James the Greater; Back Bay - St. Cecilia; North End - St. Leonard of Port Maurice; West End - St. Joseph; Charlestown - St. Francis de Sales, St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena; East Boston - Most Holy Redeemer, Our Lady of the Assumption, Sacred Heart, St. Joseph-St. Lazarus; Winthrop - St. Michael the Archangel.
IV Very Rev. Richard W. Fitzgerald, VF
Pastor, St. Columbkille, Brighton
TEL 617-547-5593 FAX 617-547-1505
Allston - St. Anthony of Padua; Brighton - St. Columbkille; Cambridge - Sacred Heart, St. Anthony of Padua (Portuguese), St. Francis of Assisi (Italian), St. John the Evangelist, St. Mary of the Annunciation, St. Paul, St. Peter; Somerville - St. Anthony of Padua (Italian), St. Benedict, Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin.