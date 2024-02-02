Membressa Bishop Borro Barbosa's new diocese

Read Special Section

He's still our newest and youngest auxiliary bishop, but he is also the titular bishop of Membressa. This ancient diocese long since emptied of Christians due to invading Moslems is in the territory of modern-day Tunisia. The principal city of the area was Carthage. When there was a vibrant and active Catholic Church across the North African Mediterranean coast from the Atlantic Ocean to the Nile River, there were hundreds of dioceses. Most of them are no longer, except in the list of titular sees. The Holy See keeps these churches alive in our memory by assigning them to bishops who have no diocese.



How this happened following the invasion and occupation of these formerly Christian areas can be found in history books. One of its results was the migration of Christian populations from their North African homes to territories across the Mediterranean with their bishops and priests. The bishops and their people were welcomed to Europe and settled in various parts of the continent. The bishops retained the "title" of their sees. When they died after having served, often for many years, as "auxiliaries" of the welcoming European bishops, the bishops asked for the appointment of successors using the title of the now vacant see for them.



Advertisement

Now archbishops and bishops who are not diocesan bishops or similar to them in the governing of a particular territory or grouping of the Catholic faithful are named to one of the other of these ancient strongholds of the Christian faith. Most often these bishops are auxiliary bishops or bishops and archbishops who serve in the papal diplomatic corps or in offices of the Roman Curia.



The current list of titular sees is greatly expanded and includes sees in places like Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, Germany, Britain, Ireland, and the United States of America. In these cases, it is simply that the diocesan seat was moved from one place to another. The territory of the diocese usually remained but it had a new principal city. If you are very interested in this, you can check out the list here: www.catholic-hierarchy.org/diocese/lt.html.



Since Membressa was included in the Holy See's official list to titular sees in 1933, three other bishops before Bishop Borro Barbosa have been assigned this see.



Bishop John A. Morgan was the first titular bishop of this see. Pope St. Paul VI named him an auxiliary bishop of Canberra and Goulburn, Australia, in 1969 and also the bishop of the Australian Military diocese. He resigned from the offices of auxiliary of Canberra and Goulburn and of the Australian Military Services in 1985 at the required age, 75. He lived another 23 years keeping the title of Membressa until he died in May 2008 at the age of 98, having been the bishop of Membressa for almost 40 years.



The second titular bishop of Membressa was a Brazilian, Waldemar Passini Dalbello, named auxiliary bishop of Goiania, Goias, Brazil, by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009. He is now the bishop of Luziania, Goias, Brazil.



The third was the late Bishop Fernand J. Cheri, OFM, who died in March 2023 as auxiliary bishop of New Orleans, having been named to Membressa and auxiliary of the "Big Easy" by Pope Francis in 2015.



Bishop Borro Barbosa's titular see and its previous occupants give a bit of a snapshot about the Church.



First, we must always be alert to the constant call that we all have from our baptism to be evangelizers. Living and teaching the faith and the gospel is the cost required to keep the Church alive in the many places she now lives and will live and perhaps may live again.



Next, the three bishops who preceded Bishop Borro Barbosa remind us of the wide stretch of the Church and her mission. Bishop Morgan from Australia might remind us of the expansion of the Church into Oceania as well as the Church's care for those who serve in the military services of their particular nations.



Bishop Dalbello, in addition to being a fellow Brazilian, reminds Bishop Borro Barbosa of his homeland, where he first heard of Christ at the knees of his parents and in his home parish. Bishop Cheri, who was African American, reminds us of the great variety of our fellow Catholics in the United States. As some would say, the great mosaic of peoples of varied ethnic families; of differing cultural and racial identities, ages, gifts, and talents that provide the individual tiles that create the image of Christ in the United States of America.