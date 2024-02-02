In many languages, cultures, and people

By Father Robert M. O'Grady Friday 2nd of February 2024
Our new auxiliary bishop has spent a good amount of time during and after his graduate studies at Boston College School of Theology and Ministry in coming to know the people, the parishes, and the priests.

His episcopal motto is "Ut unum sint" from the priestly prayer of Jesus at the Last Supper, as we hear in the Fourth Gospel.

Our archdiocese is a mosaic of languages, cultures, and people.

Here is his motto, translated into various languages represented in our archdiocese.

The list is divided into several sections.



Biblical languages



Ut unum sint Latin



Modern languages (Mass celebrated frequently in the archdiocese in these)



That they may be one English

ke yo fe youn Haitian Creole

tias txhua tus yuav yog ib qho Hmong

che siamo uno Italian

aby byli jedno Polish

que eles sejam um Portuguese

que ellos sean uno Spanish

kwamba wawe kitu kimoja Swahili

upang maging isa Tagalog

щоб вони були одним цілим Ukrainian

rang ho la mot Vietnamese



Some modern languages associated with ancestors of archdiocesan faithful.



Bat izan daitezen Basque

qu'ils soient un French

dass sie eins sind German

I hookahi laua Hawaiian

ka ha buru out Igbo

go mbeidis ina gceann Irish

huklla kanankupaq Quecha