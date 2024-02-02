In many languages, cultures, and people
Our new auxiliary bishop has spent a good amount of time during and after his graduate studies at Boston College School of Theology and Ministry in coming to know the people, the parishes, and the priests.
His episcopal motto is "Ut unum sint" from the priestly prayer of Jesus at the Last Supper, as we hear in the Fourth Gospel.
Our archdiocese is a mosaic of languages, cultures, and people.
Here is his motto, translated into various languages represented in our archdiocese.
The list is divided into several sections.
Biblical languages
Ut unum sint Latin
Modern languages (Mass celebrated frequently in the archdiocese in these)
That they may be one English
ke yo fe youn Haitian Creole
tias txhua tus yuav yog ib qho Hmong
che siamo uno Italian
aby byli jedno Polish
que eles sejam um Portuguese
que ellos sean uno Spanish
kwamba wawe kitu kimoja Swahili
upang maging isa Tagalog
щоб вони були одним цілим Ukrainian
rang ho la mot Vietnamese
Some modern languages associated with ancestors of archdiocesan faithful.
Bat izan daitezen Basque
qu'ils soient un French
dass sie eins sind German
I hookahi laua Hawaiian
ka ha buru out Igbo
go mbeidis ina gceann Irish
huklla kanankupaq Quecha