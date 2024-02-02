In many languages, cultures, and people

Read Special Section

Our new auxiliary bishop has spent a good amount of time during and after his graduate studies at Boston College School of Theology and Ministry in coming to know the people, the parishes, and the priests.



His episcopal motto is "Ut unum sint" from the priestly prayer of Jesus at the Last Supper, as we hear in the Fourth Gospel.



Our archdiocese is a mosaic of languages, cultures, and people.



Here is his motto, translated into various languages represented in our archdiocese.



The list is divided into several sections.







Biblical languages







Ut unum sint Latin







Modern languages (Mass celebrated frequently in the archdiocese in these)







That they may be one English



ke yo fe youn Haitian Creole



tias txhua tus yuav yog ib qho Hmong



che siamo uno Italian



aby byli jedno Polish



que eles sejam um Portuguese



que ellos sean uno Spanish



kwamba wawe kitu kimoja Swahili



upang maging isa Tagalog



щоб вони були одним цілим Ukrainian



rang ho la mot Vietnamese







Some modern languages associated with ancestors of archdiocesan faithful.







Bat izan daitezen Basque



qu'ils soient un French



dass sie eins sind German



I hookahi laua Hawaiian



ka ha buru out Igbo



go mbeidis ina gceann Irish



huklla kanankupaq Quecha