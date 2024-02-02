'That all may be one'

Read Special Section

Blazon of the Heraldic Achievement of The Most Reverend Cristiano G. Borro Barbosa -- Titular Bishop of Membressa and Auxiliary of the Metropolitan See of Boston.







The prominently featured anchor in the center represents hope and fidelity. It maintains the stability of the boat amidst storms and serves as a symbol of trust in Christ in the face of mission challenges. "We who have taken refuge might be strongly encouraged to hold fast to the hope that lies before us. This we have as an anchor of the soul, sure and firm, which reaches into the interior behind the veil, where Jesus has entered on our behalf as forerunner, becoming high priest forever according to the order of Melchizedek" (Hebrews 6:18-20).







On the upper right side of the shield, we have the North Star, the brightest star in the Ursa Minor constellation, visible only in the Northern Hemisphere. Aligned directly with the Earth's axis above the North Pole, it remains nearly stationary and is a vital navigational reference. It ensures proper navigation, a safe path to the north. For this reason, it also recalls the Virgin Mary, the Star of Evangelization, who tells us "Do whatever he tells you" (John 2:5), and who always points, as in the traditional icon of Hodegetria, to her Divine Son.







Below, the waves evoke the Massachusetts Bay where the bishop will serve as an auxiliary. It also reminds the bishop that it is time once again to "go out into the deep" (cf. Luke 5:4).







In the upper left, we have the Holy Scriptures, a symbol of the presence of the Word of God in the life and mission of the bishop. The open book also recalls the bishop's prior formation in both theology and the human sciences. Pope Benedict XVI emphasized "the importance of promoting a suitable knowledge of the Bible among those engaged in the area of culture, also in secularized contexts and among non-believers.







Underneath, we have the constellation of the Southern Cross. This Milky Way constellation is easily observed in the sky in the Southern Hemisphere. Comprising four main stars, it allows for the identification of the southern cardinal point. It recalls the Lord's Cross, which, like the stars in the sky, shines brightly over sin and death, and particularly the Cathedral of the Holy Cross where the new bishop will be ordained.







The hat and tassels are symbols of the episcopal dignity understood as service to the diocesan community, of which the bishop is the shepherd.







Completing the coat of arms, we have the Bishop's motto: "That all may be one" (cf. John 17:21), expressing how he wishes to serve Christ through the entrusted ministry, by promoting unity -- "For he himself is our peace, who has made the two groups one" (Ephesians 2:14) -- and fostering dialogue between faith and reason.







Heraldry: Father Patriky Samuel Batista



Graphic Designer: Isac Mendes Queiroz