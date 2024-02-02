Read Special Section

The following is the Episcopal Lineage of The Most Reverend Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa -- Titular Bishop of Membressa -- Auxiliary Bishop of Boston.







Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa, Titular Bishop of Membressa and Auxiliary Bishop of Boston. Ordained bishop 3 Feb., 2024, in the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston, Massachusetts, by Seán Patrick Cardinal O'Malley, O.F.M.Cap., Archbishop of Boston, assisted by Robert Philip Reed, Titular Bishop of Sufar and Auxiliary Bishop of Boston, and Mark William O'Connell, Titular Bishop of Gigthi and Auxiliary Bishop of Boston.







Seán Patrick O'Malley, O.F.M.Cap., Coadjutor Bishop of St. Thomas. Ordained bishop 2 Aug., 1984, in the Cathedral of Sts. Peter and Paul, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, by Edward John Harper, C.Ss.R., Bishop of St. Thomas, assisted by James Aloysius Hickey, Archbishop of Washington, and Eugene Antonio Marino, S.S.J., Titular Bishop of Walla Walla and Auxiliary Bishop of Washington.







Edward John Harper, C.Ss.R., Titular Bishop of Heraclea Pontica and Prelate nullius of the Virgin Islands. Ordained bishop 6 Oct., 1960, in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Brooklyn, New York, by Bryan Joseph McEntegart, Bishop of Brooklyn, assisted by William Tiburtius McCarty, C.Ss.R., Bishop of Rapid City, and James Edward McManus, C.Ss.R., Bishop of Ponce.







Advertisement

Bryan Joseph McEntegart, Bishop of Ogdensburg. Ordained bishop 3 Aug., 1943, in St. Patrick's Cathedral, New York, New York, by Amleto Giovanni Cicognani, Titular Archbishop of Laodicea in Phrygia and Apostolic Delegate in the United States of America, assisted by Edmund Francis Gibbons, Bishop of Albany, and Stephen Joseph Donahue, Titular Bishop of Medea, and Auxiliary Bishop of New York.







Amleto Giovanni Cicognani, Titular Archbishop of Laodicea in Phrygia and Apostolic Delegate in the United States of America. Ordained bishop 23 April, 1933, in the Church of Santa Susanna, Rome, by Raffaele Carlo Cardinal Rossi, O.C.D., assisted by Giuseppe Pizzardo, Titular Archbishop of Nicaea, and Carlo Salotti, Titular Archbishop of Philippopolis in Thracia.







Raffaele Carlo Rossi, O.C.D., Bishop of Volterra. Ordained bishop 25 May, 1920, in the Church of Santa Teresa, Rome, by Gaetano Cardinal DeLai, Bishop of Sabina e Poggio Mirteto, assisted by Rinaldo Rousset, Archbishop of Reggio Calabria, and Pio Bagnoli, Bishop of Marsi.







Gaetano DeLai, Cardinal Bishop of Sabina e Poggio Mirteto. Ordained bishop 17 Dec., 1911, in the Sistine Chapel, Rome, by His Holiness Pope St. Pius X, assisted by Agostino Sili, Titular Archbishop of Caesarea in Cappadocia, and Agostino Zampini, O.S.A., Titular Bishop of Porphyreon and Sacristan of His Holiness.







Giuseppe Sarto, Bishop of Mantova, the future Pope St. Pius X. Ordained bishop 16 Nov., 1884, in the Church of Sant'Apollinare, Rome, by Lucido Maria Cardinal Parocchi, Vicar of Rome, assisted by Pietro Rota, Titular Archbishop of Thebae, and Giovanni Maria Berengo, Archbishop of Udine.







Lucido Maria Parocchhi, Bishop of Pavia. Ordained bishop 5 Nov., 1871, in the Church of Trinita dei Monti, Rome, by Costantino Cardinal Patrizi, Bishop of Ostia and of Velletri, assisted by Pietro Villanova Castellacci, Titular Archbishop of Petra in Palaestina, and Salvatore Nobili Vitelleschi, Archbishop-Bishop of Osimo e Cingoli.







Costantino Patrizi, Titular Archbishop of Philippi. Ordained bishop 21 Dec., 1828, in the Church of Santa Caterina da Siena, Rome, by Carlo Cardinal Odescalchi, Prefect of the Sacred Congregation of Bishops and Regulars, assisted by Lorenzo Mattei, Titular Patriarch of Antioch, and Paolo Agosto Foscolo, Archbishop of Corfu.







Carlo Odescalchi, Cardinal Archbishop of Ferrara. Ordained bishop 25 May, 1823, in the Basilica of the Twelve Holy Apostles, Rome, by Giulio Maria Cardinal Della Somaglia, Bishop of Ostia and of Velletri, assisted by Giuseppe Della Porta Rodiani, Titular Patriarch of Constantinople, and Lorenzo Mattei, Titular Patriarch of Antioch.







Giulio Maria Della Somaglia, Titular Patriarch of Antioch. Ordained bishop 21 Dec., 1788, in the Church of San Carlo ai Catinari, Rome, by Hyacinthe-Sigismond Cardinal Gerdil, C.R.S.P., assisted by Nicola Buschi, Titular Archbishop of Ephesus, and Pierluigi Galletti, Titular Bishop of Cyrene.







Hyacinthe-Sigismond Gerdil, C.R.S.P., Titular Bishop of Dibon. Ordained bishop 2 March, 1777, in the Church of San Carlo ai Catinari, Rome, by Marcantonio Cardinal Colonna, Vicar of Rome, assisted by Orazio Mattei, Titular Archbishop of Colosse, and Francesco Antonio Marcucci, Bishop of Montalto delle Marche and Vicegerent of Rome.







Marcantonio Colonna, Cardinal and Titular Archbishop of Corinthus. Ordained bishop 25 April, 1762, in the Pauline Chapel of the Apostolic Palace of the Quirinal, Rome, by His Holiness Pope Clement XIII, assisted by Giovanni Francesco Cardinal Albani, Bishop of Sabina, and Henry Benedict Maria Clement Cardinal Stuart, Duke of York, Bishop of Frascati.







Carlo Rezzonico, Cardinal Bishop of Padova, the future Pope Clement XIII. Ordained bishop 19 March, 1743, in the Basilica of the Twelve Holy Apostles, Rome, by His Holiness Pope Benedict XIV, assisted by Giuseppe Cardinal Accoramboni, Bishop of Frascati, and Antonio Saverio Cardinal Gentili.







Prospero Lambertini, Titular Archbishop of Theodosia, the future Pope Benedict XIV. Ordained bishop 16 July, 1724, in the Pauline Chapel of the Apostolic Palace of the Quirinal, Rome, by His Holiness Pope Benedict XIII, assisted by Giovanni Francesco Nicolai, O.F.M.Ref., Titular Archbishop of Myra, and Nicola Maria Lercari, Titular Archbishop of Nazianzus.







Vincenzo Maria Orsini, O.P., Cardinal Archbishop of Manfredonia, the future Pope Benedict XIII. Ordained bishop 3 Feb., 1675, in the Church of SS. Domenico e Sisto, Rome, by Paluzzo (Paluzzo degli Albertoni) Cardinal Altieri, Prefect of the Sacred Congregation de Propaganda Fide, assisted by Stefano Brancaccio, Archbishop-Bishop of Viterbo e Tuscania, and Costanzo Zani, O.S.B., Bishop of Imola.







Paluzzo (Paluzzi degli Albertoni) Altieri, Cardinal Bishop of Montefiascone e Corneto. Ordained bishop 2 May, 1666, in the Church of San Silvestro in Capite, Rome, by Ulderico Cardinal Carpegna, assisted by Stefano Ugolini, Titular Archbishop of Corinthus, and Giovanni Tommaso Pinelli, Bishop of Albenga.







Ulderico Carpegna, Bishop of Gubbio. Ordained bishop 7 Oct., 1630, in the Pauline Chapel of the Apostolic Palace of the Quirinal, Rome, by Luigi Cardinal Caetani, assisted by Antonio Ricciulli, Bishop emeritus of Belcastro and Vicegerent of Rome, and Benedetto Landi, Bishop of Fossombrone.







Luigi Caetani, Titular Patriarch of Antioch. Ordained bishop 12 June, 1622, in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, Rome, by Lodovico Cardinal Ludovisi, Archbishop of Bologna, assisted by Galeazzo Sanvitale, Archbishop emeritus of Bari, and Vulpiano Volpi, Archbishop emeritus of Chieti.







Lodovico Ludovisi, Cardinal Archbishop of Bologna. Ordained bishop 2 May, 1621, in the private chapel of his consecrator, near St. Peter's Basilica, Rome, by Galeazzo Sanvitale, Archbishop emeritus of Bari and Prefect of the Apostolic Palace, assisted by Cosmo de Torres, Titular Archbishop of Hadrianopolis in Haemimonto, and Ottavio Ridolfi, Bishop of Ariano.







Galeazzo Sanvitale, Archbishop of Bari. Ordained bishop 4 April, 1604, in the chapel of the Apostolic Sacristy, Rome, by Girolamo Cardinal Bernerio, O.P., Bishop of Albano, assisted by Claudio Rangoni, Bishop of Piacenza, and Giovanni Ambrogio Caccia, Bishop of Castro di Toscana.







Girolamo Bernerio, O.P., Bishop of Ascoli Piceno. Ordained bishop 7 Sept., 1586, in the Basilica of the Twelve Holy Apostles, Rome, by Giulio Antonio Cardinal Santorio, assisted by Giulio Masetti, Bishop of Reggio Emilia, and Ottaviano Paravicini, Bishop of Alessandria.







Giulio Antonio Santorio, Archbishop of Santa Severina. Ordained bishop 12 March, 1566, in the Pauline Chapel of the Vatican Apostolic Palace by Scipione Cardinal Rebiba, Titular Patriarch of Constantinople, assisted by Annibale Caracciolo, Bishop of Isola, and Giacomo de'Giacomelli, Bishop emeritus of Belcastro.







Scipione Rebiba, Titular Bishop of Amicle and Auxiliary Bishop of Chieti. Ordained bishop 14 May, 1541. To date, after extensive research, only the date of his episcopal ordination has been found.