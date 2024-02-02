Apostolic mandate from Pope Francis

Read Special Section

Francis



Bishop



Servant of the Servants of God



To Our Beloved Son







Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa







From the clergy of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Boston and, until now, Episcopal Vicar there for the Central Region, appointed Auxiliary of the same Archdiocese, and likewise elected Titular Bishop of Membressa, Greetings and Apostolic Blessings.







It is the responsibility of Mother Church to share with all peoples everywhere in the world the joy of the Gospel and also to lead the poor to faith in Christ, by continually bringing forth new children by the grace of the sacraments as well as by the zeal of witnesses.







Mindful of these things, We turn Our thoughts to the needs of the Flock of Boston, whose Ordinary, Our Venerable Brother, Seán Patrick O'Malley, Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church and member of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, not very long ago requested that he indeed be provided the assistance of a new Auxiliary and collaborator in the governance of the life of that ecclesial community.







Favoring such a request, We grant his petition and determine that you, beloved Son, are suitable for fulfilling this office, endowed as you are with solid faith and the qualities of intellect and human virtues, which, in Our judgment, render you capable of giving careful attention to the episcopal responsibilities of sanctifying, teaching, and governing.







Therefore, upon consultation with the Dicastery for Bishops, by the fullness of Our Apostolic authority, We appoint you Auxiliary of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Boston, with the added title of Membressa, conceding to you the due rights and imposing upon you the relative obligations, which, according to the tenets of Canon Law are connected to this mandate.







You may receive Episcopal Ordination from any Catholic Bishop anywhere outside the city of Rome, the liturgical norms being observed. However, prior to this, you must make the Profession of Faith and take the Oath of Fidelity towards Us and Our Successors, in accordance with the norms of ecclesiastical law.







Finally Beloved Son, as we exhort you to exercise your episcopal activity in close communion with the Chief Shepherd of this Church, we beseech almighty God, together with the prayerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary and that of St. Joseph, her Spouse, to assist you to the benefit His people in word and deed, so that they may merit to become coheirs to the eternal life of His Son.







Given at Rome, at St. John Lateran, on the ninth day of the month of December, in the year of the Lord two thousand twenty three, the eleventh of Our Pontificate,







Francis