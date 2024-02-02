Minister of Christ, steward of the mysteries of God

Read Special Section

Dearly beloved, consider carefully the nature of the rank in the Church to which our brother is to be raised. Our Lord Jesus Christ, who was sent from the Father to redeem the human race, himself sent twelve Apostles into the world. Filled with the Holy Spirit, they were to preach the Gospel, and gathering all peoples into one flock, they were to sanctify and govern them. In order that this ministry might remain until the end of time, the Apostles in turn chose helpers for themselves. Through the laying on of hands, they passed on to them the gift of the Holy Spirit that they themselves had received from Christ. In this way, the fullness of the Sacrament of Holy Orders is conferred. Thus, the tradition handed down from the beginning, through the unbroken succession of bishops, is preserved from generation to generation, and the work of the Savior continues and grows even to our own times.



Our Lord Jesus Christ, who is a High Priest forever, is himself present among you in the bishop surrounded by his priests. For through the ministry of the bishop, Christ himself never ceases to proclaim the Gospel and to administer the sacraments of faith to those who believe. Through the fatherly office of the bishop, Christ himself adds and gathers new members to his Body. Through the wisdom and prudence of the bishop, Christ himself leads you on your earthly pilgrimage toward eternal happiness.



Gladly and gratefully, therefore, please receive our brother whom we, as bishops, admit into our College through the laying on of hands. Honor him as a minister of Christ and a steward of the mysteries of God. To him have been entrusted both the task of bearing witness to the truth of the Gospel and the ministry of the Spirit and of justice. Remember the words that Christ spoke to the Apostles: "Whoever listens to you, listens to me, and whoever rejects you, rejects me, and whoever rejects me rejects the one who sent me."



And now, dear brother, you have been chosen by the Lord. Consider that you have been taken from among men and appointed to act on their behalf in those things that pertain to God. For the title of bishop signifies an action, not an honor; a bishop must strive to benefit others rather than to lord it over them. For in keeping with the precept of the Master, let the greater among you be as the younger, and the leader be as one who serves. Preach in season and out of season; reprove with all patience and sound teaching. Whenever you pray and offer sacrifice for the people committed to your care, seek with zeal and devotion to obtain an abundance of grace for them from the fullness of Christ's holiness.



In the Church entrusted to you, be a faithful steward, moderator, and guardian of the mysteries of Christ. As one chosen by the Father to rule over his family, be mindful always of the Good Shepherd, who knows his sheep and is known by them, and who did not hesitate to lay down his life for them.



With the charity of a father and brother, love all those whom God places in your care, especially the priests and deacons, who are your coworkers in the ministry of Christ; but love also the poor and the weak, immigrants and strangers. Exhort the faithful to work with you in your apostolic labors; do not refuse or be reluctant to listen to them. Never tire of caring for those who are not yet gathered into the one fold of Christ; for they, too, are entrusted to you in the Lord. Never forget that you are joined to the College of Bishops in the Catholic Church, which is unified by the bond of charity; and so, you should have a constant concern for all of the Churches and gladly come to the aid of Churches in need. Keep watch, therefore, over the whole flock in which the Holy Spirit places you to govern the Church of God: in the name of the Father, whose image you represent in the Church; and in the name of his Son, Jesus Christ, whose office of Teacher, Priest, and Shepherd you will discharge; and in the name of the Holy Spirit, who enlivens the Church of Christ and, by his power, strengthens us in our weakness.







[Ed. -- This text is from the Rite for the Ordination of a Bishop. It is presented there as an example of a homily. It serves as a kind of outline for the homily preached at the Mass of Episcopal Ordination. Eloquently it teaches about the office of bishop; the duties of the one ordained; and the service he is called to give.]