Mass of Episcopal Ordination: Bishops receive the fullness of the sacrament of Holy Orders

In the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Feb. 3, 2024, Father Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa, a priest of our archdiocese, will receive the fullness of the priesthood in one of the most ancient of the Church's rites -- episcopal ordination.



The ceremony begins as any Mass would with the entrance procession. Many of those who will be involved in the ceremony, whether as ministers, assistants, masters of ceremony, concelebrants, enter the cathedral at this point. It is good to recall though that everyone present, the entire assembly, is truly there celebrating. So those already seated in the body of the cathedral, the musicians, and ministers of welcome are also an intimate part of the Mass of Episcopal Ordination.







Introductory Rites



Sign of the Cross



Apostolic Greeting



Penitential Rite



Hymn of Praise -- Gloria



Opening Prayer







Liturgy of the Word



This is the first of the two principal parts of the Mass.



A reading from the Old Testament, unless the ordination is during the Easter season when this reading must be from the New Testament, followed by the singing of the responsorial psalm and a second reading, this from the New Testament.



As the assembly stands, the gospel procession forms and accompanied by the acclamation, the Alleluia, the Book of the Gospels is brought to the ambo and the gospel passage assigned to the solemnity is proclaimed by one of the deacons. All remain standing while the cardinal kisses the Book of the Gospels and blesses the assembly with it.







Liturgy of Ordination



Hymn -- all remain standing while the ancient hymn to the Holy Spirit, "Veni Creator, Spiritus" is sung. It is possible that another hymn to the Holy Spirit may be sung. At the completion of the hymn, the assembly is seated.



Presentation of the Bishop-elect -- one of the priests who is among the attendants of the bishop-elect asks the cardinal to proceed with the ordination.



Apostolic Letter -- the completion of the process of the election of the bishop is the nomination by the Holy Father. The letter from Pope Francis naming Father Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa as a bishop is presented and proclaimed to the assembly.



Assent of the People -- the assembly shows its approval of the choice of the new bishop with its applause.



Homily -- the ordaining bishop, Cardinal O'Malley, gives a homily. He uses the texts of the scriptures just proclaimed as well, instructing the bishop-elect on his new duties, and the people about what the bishop's duties will be and encouraging all to support him in his new responsibilities.



Promises of the elect -- the bishop-elect is asked about his own resolve to carry out his duties as sanctifier, teacher and preacher, leader and governor of Christ's people. An interesting and ancient question asks the bishop-elect to be particularly concerned for the poor and strangers.







Litany of Supplication



Invitation to Prayer -- the ordaining bishop invites all to pray for the bishop-elect. The bishop-elect prostrates himself on the floor of the sanctuary. The assembly now kneels at the direction of a deacon, because it is not either the Easter season or a Sunday, for the Litany of the Saints.



Litany -- the Trinity, the Mother of God, the saints, including the patrons of the elect, are invoked while the elect is prostrate on the floor of the sanctuary.



Concluding Prayer -- the litany ends with a summary prayer.



If the assembly has been kneeling, a deacon invites all to stand.







Laying on of Hands and Prayer of Ordination



Laying on of Hands -- the cardinal first, then the principal ordaining bishops -- Bishop Robert P. Reed and Bishop Mark O'Connell following, lay their hands, in silence, on the head of the bishop-elect. Then, all the other bishops present follow doing the same. This is an ancient action, repeated over the centuries, handed on from the apostles, through which the sacred power of the episcopate is transmitted to the chosen one. The imposition of hands not only for the ordination of bishops, but also for priests and deacons, is performed in silence, no assembly, choral, or solo music whether vocal or instrumental, is allowed. The general introduction #7 gives this direction for this most important moment in each ordination: "While the laying on of hands is taking place, the faithful should pray silently. They take part in the Prayer of Ordination by listening to it and by affirming and concluding it through their final acclamation."



Book of the Gospels -- over the head of the bishop-elect, a Book of the Gospels is placed, reminding him that he labors in his new ministry under the guidance and direction of the holy gospels. A pair of deacons holds the Book during the Prayer of Ordination.



Prayer of Ordination -- the ancient prayer composed in the late second century of the Church's life -- attributed to St. Hippolytus -- and used in many of the Eastern Churches, and more recently in the Roman Catholic Church since 1968, is proclaimed by the ordaining bishop. The central portion of the prayer is sung or recited by all the bishops present. The assembly responds Amen to the final doxology of this prayer. It is by the laying on of hands and the recitation of the prayer of ordination that the episcopal office is conferred.



The assembly is seated.



Explanatory Rites -- since the Second Vatican Council, many of the revised rites have gathered together and placed in this point of the ceremony the traditional supplementary rites that help explain the sacred reality that has occurred.



Anointing of the Bishop's Head -- Bishop Borro Barbosa's head is anointed with Sacred Chrism as sign and reminder of his sharing fully in the priesthood of Jesus Christ.



Presentation of the Book of the Gospels -- the Book which had been held over the head of the bishop-elect during the prayer of ordination is now presented to him, urging him to be faithful in proclaiming its saving truth.



Investiture with Ring, Miter, and Pastoral Staff -- in each of the ordination rites, the man ordained receives symbols of his office. The ring, which the bishop is always to wear, signifies his faithful relation, often called a marriage, to the Church. The miter is an ancient headgear, a familiar sign of the presence of a bishop. The pastoral staff, or crosier, is the shepherd's staff that the bishop carries in liturgical ceremonies.



Seating of the Bishop -- the cardinal escorts the new bishop to a special seat prepared for him among the seats of the other bishops.



Kiss of Peace -- the new bishop exchanges the sign of peace with all his now-brothers in the episcopal college who are present.







Liturgy of the Eucharist



Preparation of the Altar and the Gifts



Prayer over the Gifts







Eucharistic Prayer



Holy, Holy, Holy



Memorial Acclamation



Great Amen







Communion Rite



Lord's Prayer and Doxology



Sign of Peace



Lamb of God



Communion Procession



Prayer after Communion







Concluding Rites







Hymn of Thanksgiving and Blessing -- Bishops Reed and O'Connell lead Bishop Borro Barbosa throughout those assembled in the cathedral while the new bishop imparts his first episcopal blessing. During this time, a hymn of thanksgiving, either the "Te Deum" or another hymn is sung.



Remarks -- the new bishop makes a brief presentation.







Solemn Blessing and Dismissal



Recessional Hymn