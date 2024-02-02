My friend Dom Cristiano

Read Special Section

Father Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa arrived in Cambridge in September 2008. As he was living in Cambridge and a friend had told him daily Mass was celebrated in Portuguese at St. Anthony of Padua or Lisbon Church in Cambridge, he would attend Mass there. I have known Bishop Cristiano Barbosa since right after he arrived in 2008 from Brazil to begin studies of the English language in preparation for the TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) to continue his graduate studies at the Boston College School of Theology and Ministry. In fact, he had a fairly good grasp of English, though perhaps not quite the level of graduate studies. The studying paid off as he passed the test easily. He was staying temporarily at a friend's apartment in Cambridge who was in Brazil for the month. When I first saw him at Mass, I believed him to be younger than his actual age and, in an attempt to promote vocations, I asked him if he thought he might have a vocation to the priesthood. He replied that he had been ordained in December of the previous year. I knew I had sensed a vocation to the priesthood, however delayed. The Bishop of Bauru, the diocese where he had been ordained, certainly saw his academic potential, and in his first year of priesthood, sent him to pursue a licentiate and then a doctorate of sacred theology, focusing on theological anthropology. He received his degree in May 2019.



Learning that he needed a place to stay, that he was an ordained priest, spoke Portuguese, was pursuing higher studies, and, once he had faculties, would like a church in which to celebrate Mass, I invited him to come stay at St. Anthony rectory and try it out. As we all felt comfortable with each other in the house, he decided to remain in residence. While completing studies, helping at St. Anthony and St. Francis of Assisi, also in Cambridge, churches, celebrating with the Brazilian communities in Nashua, New Hampshire, and many of the Brazilian communities in the archdiocese, he lived at St. Anthony rectory for 11 years, and we got to know each other well. He is the priest with whom I have lived with the most time.



Bishop Cristiano was born Oct. 11, 1976, in Adamantina in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil. He has one brother, Alexandre, a sister-in-law, and his parents, a very faithful and religious couple. His parents, Antonio and Maria do Carmo, and his brother, Alexandre, have visited, and I have had the privilege and pleasure of meeting them. His mother is from a large family, so there are many aunts and uncles; one uncle on his father's side is a priest. His father is involved in the St. Vincent de Paul Society at the home parish in Adamantina, Sao Paulo. Cristiano obviously received a strong early religious and faith formation from his parents and extended family. While he is a great distance from family, he communicates with them regularly via video calls and visits to and from them. On a number of their visits, we had gone around parts of New England so they could get a sense of where their son is living. Our trip to Newport was a high point as the weather was great and we were able to walk around Ocean Drive and visit the Breakers Mansion. Naturally, we dined on New England seafood. There was much laughter on these excursions and, of course, on our Duck Boat Tour of Boston and the Charles. Due to work and family, Bishop Cristiano's brother will only be here for the ordination. Unfortunately, his sister-in-law, Michele, and a nephew, Guilherme, who got some exposure during the announcement by Cardinal Seán, are unable to attend. On a call with the family, the 10-year-old Guilherme mentioned his delight that his uncle was now a piece on the chessboard. His parents will be here for over a month, which will give them the opportunity to visit many of the friends they have made during their visits to see their son. It will be a delight for me to be able to spend time with them and perhaps revisit some of the places and restaurants they enjoyed.



Senhor Antonio and Senhora Maria do Carmo certainly got a feel of how well-loved their son is in visiting and speaking with parishioners at St. Anthony in Cambridge and the many Brazilian communities where he has ministered, particularly Nashua, having ministered there for a few years. The communities where Bishop Barbosa ministered most were Cambridge, Nashua, and Lowell. He gave of his entire self in his ministerial and pastoral work and quite often lent much time counseling the many who would seek his advice and expertise. As a pastor, he is tireless, devoting much time with every individual who sought to speak with him from the least to the greatest matter or situation.



In conversation with Cardinal Seán, after Cristiano had been here a few years, the cardinal asked if I thought he would consider incardination. I told the cardinal that a word from him would help. Two years ago, he was incardinated and now will be ordained a bishop. I have every confidence that Cristiano's entire life and formation have led to this point in life, being chosen and named to be a Bishop by Pope Francis. My dear friend, may your days in episcopal ministry be many, guided by, and blessed by God. May you be an instrument of our Lord Jesus Christ in bringing to reality his desire that all may be one!







FATHER WALTER A. CARREIRO IS PASTOR OF TRANSFIGURATION OF OUR LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST PARISH, WILMINGTON.