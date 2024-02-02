Dom Cristiano -- parabens

Read Special Section

The announcement on Dec. 9, 2023 of the appointment by Pope Francis of Father Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa as titular bishop of Membressa and the 39th auxiliary bishop of our archdiocese was a happy one. The date of the episcopal ordination was set for Feb. 3, 2024.



This set up a kind of hectic schedule for the planners of the ordination and not least for the bishop-elect. The planning period included the Christmas and New Year's break and an additional January holiday. For the most part the weather "cooperated," save the days of extreme cold, but they did not interfere that much.



Throughout this special section you will meet our new bishop thanks to an extensive interview by our reporter Wes Cipolla and accompanying photos provided by the new bishop's mother.



Father Walter Carreiro who in many ways is responsible for bringing Dom Cristiano to us gives you a window both on his personal relationship and a bit about Bishop Cristiano's family.



Bishop Cristiano's family must have a digital album of photos and we have a couple hundred from various stages of his life. We've sprinkled them throughout the articles.



There are also articles about the ordination itself, the bishop's coat of arms, some historical perspective both of auxiliary bishops in general and the auxiliaries of our archdiocese.



You will also be able to read the Mandate or Letter from Pope Francis appointing him our auxiliary bishop; an article about his titular see in Algeria; and another about the vesture commonly associated with bishops. My impression is that the new bishop will be reading some of this as he becomes more familiar with all the little details associated with his new office.



As he will be the regional bishop of the central region of the archdiocese we have a page with information about his responsibilities, especially the parishes.



During the days since the announcement, I have been able to know our new bishop a bit more.



It's clear he loves being a priest, and he loves being a priest of the archdiocese. Several times he has mentioned how eager he is to get to know the archdiocese better and is keen to get to know the priests, first of the Central Region and then of the whole archdiocese. We priests can help him a lot by inviting him to visit. He's very easy to meet. He's got a wonderful sense of humor and he is most comfortable in the informal.



One day when we were doing some planning for the ordination, he mentioned that he had decided to "just drop in" on a particular rectory; "just to say hello." When he told me where, I said "Oh my God, no." Before he could say another word I told him exactly what had happened during his surprise visit. He never got past the front door, and it was the pastor who answered it! "I was just trying to get to know the parishes." I said, "I know that, but in some cases there is a suspicion that you were sent to investigate not visit." I then suggested some places where he could drop in. And when he left to go back to his office I made a few calls to get priests to invite him.



Obviously some will meet him at Confirmations and at parish visits, but there is a formality with those by necessity. If you are gathering priests for dinner, call him. I did remind him of the old adage about becoming a bishop -- "There are two things you'll never get now: a bad meal and the truth". He's a very good listener and already has an excellent understanding of the archdiocese.



His personal interest in serving immigrant communities is impressive. A great concern is the inroads that other religions are making into the Catholic immigrant communities. If your parish or community has new people of any ethnicity let him know. He'll want to visit as a shepherd.



The staff of The Pilot jumped in to assist and then to attend to the preparation of the special section which you are holding in your hands or flip reading online. The response from so many to our request for ads was impressive. Our staff is grateful for your support for our communications efforts. More importantly your support helps many meet our new auxiliary bishop.



Pilot Printing and Pilot Bulletins also contributed and, of course, CatholicTV provided you with an interview, and will broadcast full coverage of the Mass of Episcopal Ordination on Feb. 3, 2024.