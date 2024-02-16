Residents at Youville House partner with the Outdoor Church to support Cambridge's vulnerable, unhoused population

Read Special Section

Every first Saturday of the month, residents at Youville House Assisted Living prepare meals and assemble resources for the Outdoor Church, a year-round lifeline for homeless men and women in Cambridge.



"The Outdoor Church doesn't try to 'fix' people," says Art Lajara Diaz, a student at the Harvard Divinity School who started the program at Youville. "They are focused on meeting people where they are, without expectations or judgment."



Diaz is Catholic and a big believer in the Catholic social teaching on poverty. This teaching asserts that the needs of the poor and marginalized should be our highest priority, as Pope Francis reminded followers in his famous encyclical "Laudato Si'."



Youville's partnership with the Outdoor Church is funded by the St. Marguerite d'Youville Grant from Covenant Health through 2024. The meals and care packages are distributed following the Outdoor Church's weekly services at the Porter Square T station. All faiths are welcome to participate in what is considered to be a non-denominational service. Group reflection and sharing take the place of a traditional sermon, with a spirit of participation and equality prevailing. In the afternoons, a street outreach team walks through Harvard Square and Central Square with sandwiches, beverages, water, socks, toiletries, and other essential resources. Their arrival at each distribution point is often anticipated by people who have come to rely on them. Outdoor Church is known for its consistent presence in the streets, regardless of inclement weather.



For Youville residents, volunteer opportunities that benefit the local community are a big attraction. This volunteer program offers residents routine, connection to their peers, and the comforting knowledge that they are supporting people in their community.