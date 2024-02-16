Susan Cwieka has been named the new president/CEO of Youville Assisted Living Residences

Read Special Section

Susan Cwieka was recently hired as the new president/CEO of Youville Assisted Living Residences. Boasting over two decades of executive experience in elder services, Susan is a rare example of someone who identified her career path while still in middle school. She began volunteering with older adults at the age of 12 and has never looked back.



"My mother was an interior designer and did pro bono work one year at our local nursing home," Susan remembers. "She took me along to volunteer with the residents, and I knew immediately that this was what I wanted to do with my life."



Susan has quite literally remained focused on elder care ever since. She continued as a dedicated volunteer throughout her high school years, before moving on to earn her B.A. in nursing home administration from Simmons College and her M.P.A. from Suffolk University. After earning her master's degree, Susan would go on to serve as executive director for numerous assisted living communities in eastern Massachusetts. Along the way, she designed an award-winning start-up memory support community, became a certified dementia care practitioner; and eventually rose to regional director of a cluster of five assisted living communities in Newton.



Just as impressive as Susan's career trajectory is her enduring commitment to developing personal relationships with the residents in her communities. Today, she still remembers the names and stories of the nursing home residents she met as a 12-year old volunteer. As an assisted living CEO, she believes strong relationships between residents and management are essential. "I plan to be there in the dining room, talking with people, asking how their day was and what they're eating," she says. "It is important to me that residents at Youville get to know the leadership team."



