The question of returning to the office

Many employers have instituted a "return to the office" policy in recent months. I've been asked about our policy here at Celtic Angels Home Health Care.



Since Celtic Angels Home Health Care employs caregivers, certified nursing assistants (CNAs), home health aides (HHAs), and registered nurses who go into people's homes and residents (assisted living facilities, and in some cases, nursing homes) unlike other traditional businesses who had the luxury of working remote, the core employees of Celtic Angels did not have that ability.



In fact, during COVID, the CNAs, HHAs, and RNs were in critical demand since they cater to the older population and seniors were at greater risk for infection and death from the virus.



With the onset of the pandemic, our management and staff flew into action and pulled out all stops to purchase the highest quality protection gear; provided constant training and updated on how to keep all our caregivers and staff safe and protected from contracting the virus and up to date protocols disseminated from the National Center for Disease Control.



As a result, the company, as a whole, had extremely low rates of infection and patient demise compared to the national averages. I don't have the exact numbers, but we were loosely tracking those percentages throughout the pandemic.



Most of the office staff at the company's Weymouth headquarters and Needham satellite office were allowed to work remotely; only critical staff continued to come into the office. I held weekly company wide Zoom meetings to keep everyone informed and operations moving.



I think the biggest benefit of having all our office staff back into the office when the pandemic was deemed "endemic" was that our staff was able to reconnect with our true culture; one of benevolence, comradery; nurturing and support for each other whether it was work related or of a personal nature; exchange ideas in person rather than on Zoom (effective but lacking the human connection). Anyone who dedicates their career to the care of others typically is someone who has the proclivity to connect with others in a very close and personal manner. This is definitely the case at Celtic Angels Home Health Care.



I believe our approach here has had a direct impact on the company placing #7 in the large company category in the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work and USA Today's #36 in Top Places To Work.







MARIA BURKE, RN, IS THE OWNER OF CELTIC ANGELS HOME HEALTH CARE.