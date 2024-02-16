A resident shares about life at Carmel Terrace Assisted Living in Framingham!

Read Special Section

We asked a resident's daughter, Gabrielle, about her father Tom's experience living at Carmel Terrace Assisted Living after one year. "When my mom passed away, my dad realized he was not interested in living in the house alone. My dad enjoys attending the musical performances the most. He also enjoys the social hour. When asked what Tom enjoys most about Carmel Terrace, Gabrielle says, "My dad loves how the staff is extremely friendly and always willing to help. He has made many new friends and enjoys socializing with all of them. Moving my dad to Carmel Terrace has benefited our family greatly. It has allowed my dad the independence of still living on his own and the comfort of knowing that someone is always close by if he needs something. It has provided my dad with the socialization that he loves."







What advice would you give to someone who is hesitating to discuss with their loved one the proposition of leaving their "home" (house, apartment, condo) to move to Carmel Terrace?



Advertisement

"It is definitely a hard conversation to have. Focus on all the positive aspects that a place like Carmel Terrace has to offer, lots of opportunities for socialization and caring staff that will help with just about anything, nursing care if needed, someone that can take them for a ride to run an errand or get a haircut, or even a doctor's appointment if a family member is not available. It allows the family to have peace of mind knowing that someone is there if your loved one has a fall or gets sick."



Gabrielle goes on to say, "We love that my dad has three meals a day, and laundry services at a minimal cost. Transportation for the residents. And most important, they have rooms available to have a family gathering for special occasions."



We interviewed Charlotte who has called Carmel Terrace home for 20 months. When asked what prompted her to move here, Charlotte said, "I was moving back to MA after living in FL for a few years. Not wanting to live with my children, I was checking out independent/assisted living facilities in the area. Carmel Terrace was highly recommended by a family friend. The fact that Mass was offered every day was a big plus and the stability and care offered by the employees impressed me."







How do you enjoy occupying your time at Carmel Terrace?



"I attend daily Mass and the morning exercise programs. I enjoy the creative projects offered in the Arts and Crafts room. I enjoy the frequent musical entertainment and lectures from outside sources. I am also a reader and enjoy the well-stocked library. I also volunteer in the library to keep the books organized, with another resident volunteer."







What have you enjoyed most about making Carmel Terrace your home?



"In addition to daily Mass, making and enjoying new friendships, Also, not having to cook!"



Carmel Terrace Assisted Living and St. Patrick's Manor offer a continuum of care; short-term rehabilitation, memory and long-term nursing care on the same beautiful, serene campus in Framingham. Visit carmelterrace.org or call 508-788-8000 for more information.