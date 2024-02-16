Think, connect, and move this winter

Read Special Section

If you reside in New England, you know first-hand the winter can be cold and snowy. As people get older, some tend to hunker down, stay at home, and enjoy being cozy. However, it's a demonstrable fact that as you age, it's incredibly important to your overall health to maintain both your mental and physical fitness.



Judy Ferretti, an 85-year-old Waltham resident, knows this first-hand. Judy is active in several local organizations and is the chair of Maristhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's Board of Directors.



Here are three suggestions on how to weather the winter:







Think



Keeping your brain active can help maintain, or even improve, your cognitive abilities and ensure your brain stays healthy. Find an activity, charity, or committee you enjoy and that requires focus. This type of involvement requires reading, thinking, and communication, which will strengthen your brain.



"I got involved with Maristhill's Board because I appreciated that it was a non-profit senior care organization that was heavily focused on the well-being of residents," shares Judy. "It also gives me an opportunity to draw on my experience, engage intellectually, debate issues, and make decisions that are in the best interest of the community."







Connect



It's common knowledge that most people feel happier, less stressed, and more fulfilled when they are in touch with others. It's important to make plans to connect regularly with family members, friends, and colleagues. However, if the weather prevents physically getting together, pick up the phone to catch-up, schedule a video chat, or kick-off a group text to share updates.



"It was not so long ago when we were all forced to find creative ways to stay connected and get things done. Our Board may not have been meeting face-to-face, but we did build stronger relationships through phone calls and video meetings," says Judy. "These days, I'm constantly out and about, and even in inclement weather, I'll find a way to connect with others and enjoy being with them."







Move



When the weather outside is gray or stormy, it can be challenging to get going. Many people prefer moving in the morning when their energy is high. So, walk around the house, zip up and down the stairs, do an online low-impact workout, or have a good stretch before the day gets busy. Simply be sure to plan movement into your daily schedule and aim for 30 minutes of activity five days per week. Doing so will improve your heart health, increase your strength, and refine your coordination.



"If the temperature is above 25 degrees outside and the sidewalks are clear, I walk three miles every day and I'm always going up and down stairs in my home. In addition, two days per week, I do Zoom yoga and Pilates classes and many of my classmates could be my grandchildren!" quips Judy. "The classes offer a safe space and a positive environment that encourages me to simply move as best I can. Daily movement is important and, for me, is a great stress reliever."



This winter, be sure you take good care of yourself by thinking, connecting, and moving.



