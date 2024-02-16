Retiree serves as sacristan at New Horizons' on-site chapel

Read Special Section

Merrill Thompson has lived throughout the country and around the world, thanks to a 20-year career with the United States Air Force. When he and his wife, Anne Marie, ultimately settled down in 2016, they chose New Horizons at Marlborough. The expansive, heavily wooded senior campus had its own chapel and daily Mass.



"I would not call myself a 'devout' Catholic," said Thompson. "I would be more descriptive in saying that I am a 'loyal and faithful' Catholic. That is my greatest priority."



Thompson began serving the Church as an altar boy in his Illinois hometown. He maintained his faith and devotion through the years, and later served as an usher and on the Finance Committee in a small parish.



"I will always remember those enjoyable volunteer positions," said Thompson, "the friendships with, and service to, others."



Thompson continued to practice his faith at New Horizons, participating in the frequent on-site Catholic services. Following Anne Marie's death in 2018, he returned to volunteering, becoming a sacristan at New Horizons' chapel.



"I enjoy performing these duties," said Thompson. "As long as I know that I am contributing to the enjoyment and benefit of those who attend chapel services, I will continue to volunteer."



Thompson's regular duties include operating the chapel's sound system, assisting with the setup and closure of services, and creating the monthly schedule for services. He is also crafting training materials for new sacristans.



On Mondays, Thompson leads the Holy Rosary or Chaplet of Divine Mary. During Holy Week, he guides others through the Stations of the Cross.



"The role of Sacristan is often overlooked, but it's critical to the smooth operation of the chapel," said Betsy Connolly, New Horizons' executive director. "Merrill's role is important and special."



Thompson works closely with the Sisters of St. Anne, who organize the chapel services. Twenty-two sisters reside at New Horizons. They contribute to its robust Catholic community by overseeing the chapel activities. For residents who are not able to attend Mass in person, they make "house calls" to bring Communion to, pray with, or simply sit with them.



"I have met so many new friends through my volunteering and will continue to take advantage of opportunities to assist others in their work and comfort," said Thompson. "There is no shortage for the need in helping others."



Although New Horizons is officially nonsectarian, the community's many Catholic residents participate in the on-site Mass as celebrants. They also serve as lectors, greeters, eucharistic ministers, and sacristans. In addition, regular prayer and communion services provide residents with multiple opportunities each week to practice their faith as part of a community, without leaving home.



On-campus Protestant and Jewish services are also offered.



Thanks to a unique rate-lock policy, nearly all new residents at New Horizons are guaranteed no increases to their rent and board fees for at least their first six years. These fees include all charges for lodging, gourmet meals, water, heat, air conditioning, basic cable TV, local telephone service, parking, and regular maintenance. Monthly "room and board" fees for a single person, including three home-cooked meals daily, are available for $2,400 per month.



In addition to the chapel, New Horizon's on-site amenities include a pharmacy/sundry shop, a hair salon, an art studio, a game room, large-screen theaters, and a heated indoor lap swimming pool.



Prospective residents and their families are encouraged to contact New Horizons at Marlborough at 508-460-5200 to arrange a time to tour the campus, meet current residents and staff, attend Mass, and sample a home-cooked meal. More information about New Horizons is available at CountryCommunities.com.