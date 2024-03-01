Archdiocese holds listening sessions on new confirmation age

HINGHAM -- In the wake of the Archdiocese of Boston lowering the age of confirmation from 10th grade to eighth grade, the archdiocese must provide material and spiritual support to priests, religious educators, and families, said participants in the first of several listening sessions about the age change and how to implement it.



The opening listening session was held at Resurrection of the Lord Parish in Hingham on Feb. 27, and was attended by 21 people representing 10 parishes. It was led by Chris Donoghue and Rosemary Maffei, evangelization consultants in the Archdiocese of Boston Secretariat for Evangelization and Discipleship.



"Today's session is not really about anyone's opinion on the age change," Donoghue said. "That decision's been made. Today's session is about listening. How do we move forward together?"



Advertisement

The decision to lower the confirmation age was approved by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley in January, following the recommendation of the Presbyteral Council and a Confirmation Committee composed of priests, religious educators, youth ministers, a Catholic school principal, representatives of ethnic communities within the archdiocese, and representatives of the Office of Lifelong Faith Formation and Parish Support. According to Donoughe, 60 percent of the Confirmation Committee supported lowering the age of confirmation, arguing that it would encourage young people to remain active in the church throughout their lives. Among the Presbyteral Council, support for the change was "overwhelming."



"So how do we do this?" Donoghue asked. "What do we need to do? What should the new protocols and guidelines be?"



To answer those questions, Donoghue and Maffei led a listening session based on the ongoing Synod on Synodality. Participants were separated into three groups of seven and given three questions to answer among themselves.



The questions were: "What does it mean to be prepared to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation?" "What opportunities does this change present for family and youth ministry in your parish?" and "How can the archdiocese support you through implementing this change?"



The participants' responses to each question were timed with an hourglass, ensuring that everyone had equal time to speak.



Donoghue said that the archdiocese wants to listen to what parish leaders think about the age change, and hoped that the Holy Spirit would guide them in their decisions.



The conversations during the listening session were private, but afterward, participants were invited to share their thoughts publicly. Donoghue noted that the words "encounter" and "desire" popped up frequently in his discussion group. His group members wanted to see families coming together through religious education and for there to be less of a distinction between youth ministry and other forms of ministry. Group members also wanted the archdiocese to provide a detailed explanation to parents about the age change process.



"This is something that the parents are intimately involved in, even though the kids can choose it for themselves," said Liz Cotrupi, director of Family Life and Ecclesial Movements for the Archdiocese of Boston.



Cotrupi expressed her hope for parents to be involved in their children's religious education, and for the archdiocese to support "opportunities to bring kids together" through faith formation.



Much of the discussion focused on the lack of young people in religious education and in the pews, and whether changing the age of confirmation, among other solutions, could bring them back. Patsy Gillespie, director of faith formation for Mary Queen of Martyrs Parish, serving the towns of Plymouth and Carver, said there are no prerequisites for confirmation prep besides baptism and first communion. Therefore, a child who "hasn't stepped foot in a church" since their First Communion and a child who goes to Mass every Sunday are in the same class and given the same education.



"I think we will take out the word confirmation and just say we are in a crisis in our church with our young people," said Liz Davis, director of religious education for Holy Family Parish in Rockland. "How can we effectively meet and lead our kids?"



Davis said her own sons don't attend Mass, but she knows they will return to the church someday.



"This opportunity allows us to not limit ourselves to moving confirmation to eighth grade," she said. "What are we going to do to create a zeal for our Father's house in children?"



In response, Donoghue said he believes that "the church is the answer" for the problems young people are facing.



Amanda Gately, coordinator of youth ministry for the Collaborative Parishes of Resurrection and St. Paul in Hingham, said that she is annoyed when people blame religious education in parishes for young people not going to Mass. Instead, she said that the problem begins within "the domestic church."



"What does their life at home look like?" she said. "Do mom and dad go to Mass? Probably not."



Father Matthew Conley, pastor of St. Mary of the Nativity Parish in Scituate, has a different take about young people in the church. He told the story about a young girl in his parish who was close to death, but "through the prayers of the communities around her," she was healed. Now 16, the girl goes to Mass three days a week, and has been "begging" Father Conley to confirm her. He will confirm her in March, in a private ceremony to accommodate her ongoing health issues.



"You'd think that someone who had gone through all that pain and frustration in her early years would reject God," he said, "but she ran to him."



The experience taught him that young people still have a desire to know God, but, as his father likes to tell him: "They ain't knocking on your door anymore. You have to knock on theirs."



"This, for many of us, is a new overwhelming thing," said Matt Brady, director of ministries for the Together in Christ Collaborative, comprising St. John the Evangelist Parish in East Bridgewater and St. Ann Parish in West Bridgewater. "So I think a common goal for us as a team, as a unit of parishes, is to come together and make this less overwhelming for all of us."



Brady added that such an endeavor would take time that religious educators don't necessarily have, due to their many responsibilities.



Maffei said that the listening sessions, which will continue over the next several weeks, will result in a "plan" and a distribution of resources to parishes, which should be ready in time for Easter. She told participants that this moment of change in the archdiocese should serve as a personal challenge.



"How can each of us grow in our own relationship with the Holy Spirit during this time?" she asked. "How are we being a model for that, and those we serve?"



After the listening session, Donoghue told The Pilot that he considered it a success.



"People really enjoyed the opportunity to come together," he said. "They appreciated the format, that it was really geared toward listening, and everybody had the opportunity to speak."



He doesn't know if lowering the age of confirmation will keep more young people in the church, but he is willing to try. To him, the listening sessions are not solely about the age of confirmation, but about evangelization and engaging people.



"Whenever we have the opportunity to do something different and shake things up," he said, "we allow the Holy Spirit to show us something new."