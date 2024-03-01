BC High summer programs

Read Special Section

BC High has something to offer every child this summer. The goal of all our programs is to provide children the space to develop their independence, make new friends, and have some summer fun.



Eagle Day Camp provides boys and girls ages 5-10 with a 2-week, full-day camp experience. Campers will enjoy a variety of activities, such as arts and crafts, organized sports, scavenger hunts, Legos, water games, painting, tie dye, and more. Lunch is available for purchase in our student cafeteria. Schedules will provide both outdoor and air-conditioned, indoor activities.



In "Thank You, Ten Theatre," boys and girls grades 6-10 will enjoy an all-inclusive theater program with theater games, activities, and rehearsals leading up to a 30-minute musical performance on the final day.



Additional offerings include:



-- Sports camps -- soccer, baseball, basketball, and football -- grades 5-12;



-- High School Academics -- Chemistry, Intro to Chemistry, Algebra, ACT/SAT Prep, Spanish Language and Culture, High School Writing, and the Common Application and the College Essay;



-- Middle School Academics -- Math Fundamentals, English Fundamentals, and Study Skills;



-- Middle School Speciality Programs -- Art; Coding and Robotics, Minecraft, Roblox -- Mission to Mars!, Dungeons and Dragons, and the Art of Cooking.



To learn more and register, please visit www.bchigh.edu/summer.