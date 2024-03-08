Standing with those made poor: A spirituality of presence

Read Special Section

For the past 42 years, I have felt a calling to follow in the footsteps of St. Julie Billiart and stand with and for those made poor and oppressed in the most abandoned places. As a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, I have worked as an educator and administrator, serving diverse populations in various locations.



I began work in Baltimore City as a public-school teacher before becoming the principal of the Academy of Notre Dame, a Catholic high school for young women in Washington, DC. Later, I became the executive director of Notre Dame Education Center in Lawrence, Massachusetts (NDEC), where we established programs such as ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages), occupational training for Certified Nursing Assistants, and citizenship classes. Through these programs, we broke the generational cycle of poverty in families by creating a pathway to a more secure life.



My work in New England brought me closer to people new to the country and struggling to maneuver through the community safely. The inability to speak English was a source of insecurity, isolation, and fear, which relegated them to live in the confines of a four or five-block area. At the NDEC, we refocused our mission to provide programs that would broaden engagement in the community. English classes helped expand their access, breaking the isolation. The Certified Nursing Assistant program offered skilled jobs paying higher wages to support the family, and citizenship classes helped pave the way toward navigating the community without fear.



Later, my ministry experiences took me back on the streets of Baltimore City, where I engaged with people who lived in underserved areas and were often invisible to society. As the director of Our Daily Bread, a soup kitchen that provided more than just soup, I encountered individuals from all walks of life, including people experiencing homelessness, the employed, the underemployed, and people experiencing poverty. Our meals, often the only one of the day, consisted of bread, casseroles, a dessert, and a drink for our 700 guests. Instead of feeling the ridicule and disgust of strangers in their lives, they were greeted by the volunteers and staff with kindness, care, and the human dignity and respect that each one deserved but rarely experienced.



My work then shifted to the Christopher Place Employment Academy, a residential employment program for formerly homeless men that provided addiction recovery services and future employment opportunities. Here, I encountered men whose troubled lives had almost used them up, and I felt privileged to sit among them, listen to their stories, and focus them on a future filled with promise and possibilities.



Reflecting on my ministry experiences, I realized that the most critical element of my outreach was my consistent presence in different segments of society. This spirituality of presence knows no boundaries and has served me well in the past and will continue to guide me forward in life. As I walked the streets in New England and now Baltimore, I continue to feel St. Julie's presence as my companion, guiding me along the way.







SISTER GWYNETTE PROCTOR, SNDDEN, ENTERED THE SISTERS OF NOTRE DAME DE NAMUR IN AUGUST 1980. HER DEDICATION TO "EDUCATE FOR LIFE" HAS TAKEN ON MANY FORMS. SHE HAS SERVED IN A VARIETY OF EDUCATIONAL AND LEADERSHIP POSITIONS, INCLUDING PRINCIPAL OF THE ACADEMY OF NOTRE DAME IN WASHINGTON, DC, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL BLACK SISTERS CONFERENCE; DIRECTOR OF BALTIMORE'S CATHOLIC CHARITIES PROGRAMS: OUR DAILY BREAD, A SOUP KITCHEN, AND CHRISTOPHER PLACE EMPLOYMENT ACADEMY. IN COLLABORATION WITH THE ARCHDIOCESE OF BALTIMORE, SHE WORKED AS THE COORDINATOR OF URBAN YOUTH MINISTRY. SHE FOUNDED A SPIRITUAL, EDUCATIONAL, AND LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR YOUNG BLACK YOUTH, THE HARAMBEE CATHOLIC YOUTH ORGANIZATION. AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF NDEC-LAWRENCE, SHE WAS INSPIRED BY THE MANY DIFFERENT CULTURES AND THE DETERMINATION TO LEARN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE, OBTAIN A GED, OR ACQUIRE APPROPRIATE JOB SKILLS.