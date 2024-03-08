Some roads still lead to Rome

Read Special Section

Twelve years ago, I left the United States to begin an assignment in Rome. Little did I know the adventure that lay ahead as I boarded the plane at Logan Airport on a freezing day in January. Twelve years later, many Catholics around the world know me because of my voice -- heard on Vatican broadcasts. Let me explain.



Most Daughters of St. Paul from the USA, and elsewhere, move to Rome for one of two assignments: to study at one of the Pontifical Universities or to carry out some task or role in the congregational generalate. In my case, I moved there to be at the service of both students and those in leadership roles through the Pauline International Multi-media Center near the Vatican, a book center run by the Daughters of St. Paul. During the six years I served in this book center, I met men and women religious, priests, bishops, and laity from around the world. I heard first hand stories of situations happening on the ground the world over. As the manager of the English department, my days were filled with many tasks, but my favorite was to help customers find the right books whether for their studies, for general knowledge, or for their spiritual lives.



Advertisement

On March 13, 2013, I was in St. Peter's Square when Pope Francis was introduced to the world from the balcony! After that, I was privy to the reactions of customers to such things as the resignation of Pope Benedict, to the innovations of Pope Francis' papacy. Some were adamant that Pope Benedict could not resign because "there's nothing in Canon Law" about this. To which I would respond in my mind, "but -- he's -- the Pope?" Others (from countries with constitutional monarchies, which shall remain unnamed) were disappointed that Pope Francis fled the apostolic palace to live at the Santa Marta residence. I did not quite know what to make of that criticism. Perhaps "It's about time," comes pretty close.



When Pope Francis visited the United States, I was asked to provide context for a Catholic Italian television network carrying the live broadcasts. That led to a request by then Vatican Radio to provide commentaries of papal events for them. The first two commentaries I helped provide took place during the Holy Father's Apostolic Journey to Kenya, Uganda, and the Central African Republic -- the meeting of the pope with clergy and religious in Kampala on Nov. 28, 2015, and the Mass with the Opening of the Holy Door for the Jubilee of Mercy in Bangui the following day. Two years later, my mission at Vatican Radio, originally undertaken on the side in my free time, would become part of my regular apostolate as I began to work in the Holy See's Dicastery for Communication as a journalist.



So, the second six years of my life in Rome were dedicated to covering papal, Vatican, and Church events through the Vatican News web portal and its daily English radio news broadcast; preparing dossiers and organizing Vatican News coverage for various events; covering the Meeting on the Protection of Minors, the Amazon Synod and the First Session of the Synod on Synodality as a member of the communication team; and providing commentaries for papal events as well as training colleagues as commentators for papal liturgies. The international perspective I had begun to acquire at the Pauline International book center served me well and continued to expand as I collaborated with my colleagues in providing news coverage on behalf of Vatican News.



When many countries around the world settled into the lockdowns imposed due to the Coronavirus, I had the privilege of offering the commentaries for the pope's daily Mass broadcast live from the Chapel in Casa Santa Marta, where he resides. It was only at the end of that period, when Vatican News asked people to send in 10-second videos showing them at prayer with the pope, that I began to realize the effect of my participation in the pope's universal ministry. Video after video showed people at prayer in their homes huddled around televisions, tablets and iPhones, with statues and other religious articles nearby; priests in liturgical vestments praying along with the pope; communities of religious gathered in a common room.



E-mails, too, poured in. Pope Francis, mediated by my voice, had been spiritually accompanying his flock throughout the world during one of the most devastating crises in modern times. I humbly recognized that I had been the connection between millions of people around the world and the Vicar of Christ on earth. I responded to each email, knowing that thousands of miles away, was a fellow Christian, a fellow disciple, with whom I was crossing paths in God's providence. To this day, I carry all of these people in my prayer, assured that God knows their hearts, and their needs. Perhaps one of them is you!







SISTER BERNADETTE M. REIS HAS BEEN A MEMBER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF ST. PAUL FOR ALMOST 36 YEARS. SHE HAS SERVED IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, ROME, AND THE VATICAN, CARRYING OUT HER COMMUNITY'S MISSION OF EVANGELIZATION IN THE WORLD OF COMMUNICATION.