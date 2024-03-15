What to ask when researching senior care communities

Read Special Section

The search for the right senior care community can be a challenge, so asking questions can help pair you or a loved one with the proper care. Many senior communities provide multiple levels of care that can allow for an independent lifestyle with the knowledge your needs will be met should they change. Learn more about the questions you should ask when picking a senior community:







Assisted Living



Assisted living is similar to independent living, offering a maintenance-free lifestyle and activities, but with the addition of dining services and personal care. You or a loved one will have access to assistance with daily activities that you may find difficult to perform on your own. Daily living assistance could include medication reminders, hygiene assistance, and more.



1. What is the cost of your assisted living?



2. What care services do you offer?



3. What types of transportation do you provide?



4. What happens when I need additional services?



5. What happens if there's a medical emergency?



6. What is the ratio of staff to residents during the day/night?



7. How does the facility communicate with families about a resident's well-being?



8. What apartment styles/options are available?



9. Amenities and activities?



10. What dining options are offered?







Independent Living



Independent living is tailored to the individual who is looking for a lifestyle like their current one with less maintenance. House chores are a thing of the past with this new style of living. You or a loved one has more time to pursue hobbies and be social.



1. What health care services are provided on campus?



2. What amenities and activities are offered? Weekly cleaning? Laundry?



3. What happens when I need additional services?



4. What are my options for apartments?



5. What is the cost of your community?



6. How does the facility communicate with families about a resident's well-being?



7. Do apartments have full kitchens? Is there a central dining room?







Skilled, Rehabilitation and Memory Care Living



When needed, you or your loved one will find compassionate skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and memory care at St. Patrick's Manor. At both St. Patrick's Manor and Carmel Terrace, residents receive enriching activities, Mass, and spiritual offerings. We are sponsored by the Carmelite Sisters and part of the nationwide Carmelite System of senior care communities. Not only is our history rooted in sacred ground, but the service we provide -- caring for these seniors when they are most in need -- is also sacred. Our staff continuously provides and improves upon collaborative ways to meet the needs of today's older adults and fosters the healing ministry of Christ in Catholic healthcare. See our ad, scan the QR code, or call for more information.



Contact us today to learn more about what our communities have to offer! For Carmel Terrace, call 508-286-7924 or visit: www.carmelterrace.org/contact-us. For St. Patrick's Manor, call 508-370-8611 or visit: www.stpatricksmanor.org/contact-us/.