Securing your financial future: Making the most of Gov. Healey's tax reforms

Gov. Maura Healey's tax reforms may offer welcome relief for Massachusetts residents, particularly for seniors and families struggling to keep pace with inflation.







Healey Tax Cuts



Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit



The Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit provides relief to renters and homeowners aged 65 and older whose primary residence is in Massachusetts. This credit is designed to offset property taxes (or the rental equivalency) that exceed 10 percent of income, and has increased from $1,200 to $2,400.



Expanded Child and Family Tax Credit (CFTC)



Seniors who act as caregivers for a dependent child, disabled adult, or fellow senior -- or whose children provide such care for them -- may benefit from two enhancements to the CFTC. Gov. Healey's reforms increase both the number of dependents a caregiver may claim (previously capped at two) and the value of the credit (from $180 to $440 per dependent).



Rental Deduction Increase



Renters may write off up to 50 percent of the rent paid during a tax year, up to a maximum of $4,000. A portion of the monthly fees paid to a retirement community (which is attributable to rent) may be deducted up to the same $4,000-per-year limit.



Short-Term Capital Gains Tax Rate Reduction



Profits from the sale of investments, such as stocks or bonds, are considered taxable income. Assets held for one year or less are considered "short-term" investments, and are subject to a short-term capital gains tax. For such investments, the state tax rate has dropped by nearly one-third (from 12 to 8.5 percent), creating greater flexibility for older adults relying on investment income during retirement.







Navigating Inflation



These tax cuts, when coupled with strategic investing and budgeting, may provide considerable relief for retired individuals during an unfavorable economic climate.



Investing Wisely



As prices for goods and services rise, liquid assets (i.e., cash on hand and assets that can be quickly and easily converted to cash, such as stocks, bonds, or shares) decrease in value. Maintaining a diversified investment portfolio that includes income-producing assets, such as inflation-protected bonds, can help protect the purchasing value of your money. This and the newly reduced capital gains tax may make it worthwhile to consult your financial advisor about the potential advantages of a portfolio adjustment.



Strategic Budgeting



Recording monthly expenses in a budget can inform wise spending decisions. Revisit your budget, determine the area(s) most impacted by rising costs, and prioritize the essential expenses. Maintaining a home, for example, can be a costly endeavor. Exchanging an over-large house for a rental property may eliminate unnecessary expenses and allow seniors to take advantage of the increased circuit breaker credit and rental deduction.







