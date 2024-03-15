Read Special Section

Catholic Fraternal Life (CFL) is a fraternal life insurance company that has been in business since 1884 (140 years)! We are a non-profit fraternal benefit society organization owned by its members, committed to assisting individuals and families in achieving financial security through our quality life insurance and annuity products. We also provide financial assistance to communities in need, through our fraternal programs. We consistently uphold ethical, moral, and legal values and we perform our duties with integrity, honesty, and respect. And we are committed to gaining your confidence when choosing CHFS products for your future financial needs.







Our annuities are a retirement vehicle and can be used as an alternative to CD's, money markets or Savings Accounts, Pension Rollovers and IRA's. The issue ages are 0-90.



Our current rate for the Five-Year Annuity is 4.75 percent. The current rate for the Three-Year Annuity is 5.00 percent on deposits of $5000-$49,999 and 5.25 percent on deposits of $50,000 and over. Our Single Premium Annuity is 6.00 percent for the first year and the Flexible Premium Annuity is 6.50 percent for the first year. There are NO administrative fees and NO service charges.







Our office is located in the Midwest in Belleville, Illinois. You will not get an automated system when you contact our office because we believe that our members deserve quality service and we pride ourselves in developing client relationships that in some cases last beyond a lifetime, including second and third generations! Many grandparents start their grandchildren out with a Juvenile Term Life Insurance product shortly after birth.







When you purchase one of our products, you become a member of the Society and, in return, you are eligible for our Fraternal Benefits. Because we are a non-profit, we donate a portion of our proceeds back into the communities that we serve, so you can feel good knowing that by becoming a member of CFL, you are also helping your community in numerous ways. The following is a list of our fraternal benefits:



Catholic High School Scholarship -- CFL currently awards (20) $2000 Catholic High School Scholarships each year to our members.



College Scholarship -- CFL currently awards (10) $1000 college/trade school scholarships each year.



Helping Hands Church Grant -- CFL Members are encouraged to submit their parish for one of our (3) $3000 Church Grants awarded each year.



Bernard J. Lengerman Compassionate Hands Program -- CFL members can nominate their parish for a $500 grant for their St. Vincent DePaul Society food pantry.



Fraternalist -- Members may choose to receive the official publication of CFL and are able to view the yearly financials and happenings of the Society throughout the year.



Emergency Medical Benefit -- Members of CFL are eligible to receive an emergency medical alert bracelet at no cost.



ScriptSave Prescription Benefit -- CFL recognizes the fact that there are a number of individuals who have no prescription discount card. Therefore, ScriptSave is available at no cost to all CFL members to defray the cost of prescription and over-the-counter drugs.



Orphan Benefit -- This benefit provides a monthly financial allowance for orphaned children of CFL members. The allowance, as determined by the Catholic Fraternal Life Board of Directors, is payable to the eligible orphaned child through age 18. (Either the child or the deceased parent(s) must be a member of the Society.)



Newborn Benefit -- This benefit provides a $2000 death benefit to the insured parent(s) if their newborn child dies within 60 days of their birth.



In closing, our mission is to provide families with financial security and to promote goodwill throughout the community in the following ways:



-- Promoting belief and trust in God



-- Giving members courteous, caring, and prompt service



-- Serving the Catholic Community through a variety of fraternal programs that encourage member participation



-- Providing security for members and their families with financially sound insurance products.



Call 800-240-2554 or go to www.cfllife.org for more information.