Pope John XXIII seminarians join homeless outreach in Lawrence

LAWRENCE -- On April 24, an unusual sound could be heard coming out of the Buckley Transportation Center in Lawrence. Rather than honking horns, chugging engines, and the hiss of bus doors opening and closing, the cold air was filled with the sound of a crowd singing "Sweet Caroline," complete with "bum bum bum" during every chorus.



Every Wednesday night, Methuen-based nonprofit the Movement Family hosts a Dinner for the Homeless and Hungry at the Buckley Transportation Center. On the third Wednesday of each month, seminarians from Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston come to the bus station to provide food, fellowship, and music to those in need.



"When I tell people on the street, they basically say, 'When are the priests coming again to the Wednesday night dinner?'" Michael Gorman, founder of the Movement Family, told The Pilot. "I truly believe they say that because Pope St. John, they make people feel present. They see them, they converse with them, make them feel comfortable, and it's just been a blessing having them help the less fortunate."



On April 24, the seminarians brought two pans of baked chicken, homemade cookies, and 96 bagged sandwiches to the dinner. They also regularly donate clothing, hand warmers, and containers, which the homeless can use to keep food warm during the winter. Seminarians write notes of encouragement to the homeless and pray for them.



"They really enjoy being with people who are in need," said Father Scott Surrency, a formator and professor at the seminary. "And it's not just about giving them food, but also spending time with them. A lot of (seminarians) will sit down at the table and talk with them."



The dinners are a team effort by area schools, businesses, and nonprofits, which also provide haircuts, substance abuse treatment, medical testing, books, and live music. The seminary has participated in the dinners since 2022.



"One of the good things is seeing different members of the community coming together and helping each other," Father Surrency said.



Father Surrency sees Jesus in all of the people he feeds. As he sits down, talks, and laughs with them, he hears their stories. All of them are different. Some who come to the dinners are homeless, while others "are one paycheck from being on the street." Others come to the dinners because it is their only source of social interaction.



"Just being in touch with people who are less fortunate is a reminder of how fortunate we are," Father Surrency said, "and also a reminder that we are supposed to share those blessings with other people."



Before the dinner, Deacon Bob Hennekes, in the Class of 2025, led everyone in prayer. As his colleagues served hot meals, seminarian Giris Azize, in the Class of 2026, tickled the ivories on an electronic keyboard. He performed such songs as "Ave Maria," "La Bamba," and "The Chicken Dance" while surrounded by burly bikers volunteering with the organization Ryders Don't Play.



Azize said he's "trying to imitate Christ, what he did, always giving himself completely to people in need. I think sometimes music can really get to the soul and heart."



Paul Landi, a seminarian in the Class of 2026, has been serving the homeless in Lawrence for two years. A retired fire captain from Texas, he told The Pilot that being in the seminary has "completely changed" his life, partly through community service projects like the Lawrence dinners.



"You go out and serve God's people," he said.