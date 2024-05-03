Marlborough non-profit, Alliance Health at Marie Esther, breaks ground on innovative therapeutic garden project

Read Special Section

In their effort to bring a holistic and innovative approach to wellness, Alliance Health at Marie Esther has embarked on an exciting new project that promises to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. The organization broke ground on a therapeutic garden and patio within the premises of the non-profit rest home and skilled nursing center.



With a total investment exceeding $400,000, this ambitious undertaking is made possible through a strategic partnership between Alliance Health at Marie Esther and the Cummings Foundation. Notably, the Cummings Foundation has awarded a generous grant of $225,000 towards the project, underscoring their shared vision for fostering well-being and resilience within the community. Complementing this substantial contribution, Alliance Health, as the parent organization, has pledged to cover the remaining costs, ensuring the realization of this transformative endeavor.



Central to the design of the therapeutic garden are principles of sensory stimulation, relaxation, and accessibility. Upon completion, the garden will offer a sanctuary where residents can immerse themselves in nature, engage in therapeutic activities, and forge meaningful connections with their surroundings. The space will feature walking paths through lush greenery, inviting residents to experience the restorative benefits of outdoor exercise.



At the heart of the garden, a tranquil water feature will provide a focal point alongside trees, and curated gardens fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural world.



In a nod to the diverse interests of residents, the therapeutic garden will also feature amenities tailored to promote engagement and recreation. An innovative addition to the landscape, a Putting Green will provide an opportunity for friendly competition and fun, encouraging residents to socialize with peers. Additionally, strategically placed seating areas and benches will offer comfortable vantage points for additional connection among residents and visitors alike.



Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the therapeutic garden holds immense potential as a therapeutic modality, offering myriad benefits for physical, emotional, and cognitive well-being. Research has consistently shown that exposure to nature can reduce stress, alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression, and enhance overall quality of life. For residents grappling with cognitive decline or physical limitations, the garden will serve as a safe and accessible space, where they can engage their senses, reminisce on past experiences, and find solace in the beauty of the natural world.



As Alliance Health at Marie Esther continues to prioritize innovation and excellence in senior care, the addition of this transformative therapeutic garden is truly for the well-being of its residents. With construction underway and anticipation building, the therapeutic garden promises to become a cherished oasis within the community -- and should be completed this year!