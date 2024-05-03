Take care of you: Why it's important to celebrate health?

Read Special Section

In order for senior women to age well, it is important they do everything they can to take good care of themselves. To that end, did you know that Women's National Health Week will be observed from May 12-18 -- and National Women's Check-up Day is on May 12?



As a Catholic health ministry, whose mission is to provide healing and care for the whole person in service to all in our communities, Covenant Health would like to remind women why it is important to celebrate National Women's Health Week and Check-up Day.



Three great reasons to observe Women's Health Week:







Happiness begins with overall well-being



Healthy women have the focus, energy, and stamina to take on life with faith, hope, and positivity. Typically, healthy women are managing stress effectively, which often translates to being less anxious, more engaged, and consistently productive.







Kids need their moms and grandkids need their grandmothers



Mothers and grandmothers who prioritize living a healthy lifestyle, which includes eating a nutritious diet and regularly exercising, feel empowered to live their best life and be around to see their children and grandchildren grow and thrive.







Living a healthy lifestyle is contagious



When other women see that you're happy and healthy, it can be an inspiration for them to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Be a role model for all the women in your life.



Four steps you can take today to celebrate Women's Check-up Day:







Find the time



It only takes a few minutes to make a call or go online to schedule your annual check-up. The CDC is still reporting that U.S. adults are delaying annual check-up appointments and general medical care.







Plan for your annual appointment



Usually, your annual checkup focuses on preventative care, but they can also be an important time to discuss any issues or concerns you may have.







Be prepared with questions



Your healthcare provider will ask you questions during your annual checkup about your health history, current lifestyle, prescriptions, and more. You should have questions prepared to ask so you can make informed decisions about your healthcare.







Schedule other care appointments



At your annual check-up, you may be encouraged to schedule other care appointments including a mammogram, eye exam, colonoscopy, and more -- depending on your stage of life and health history. Be sure to schedule the appointments needed to prioritize your health.



Douglas C. Waite, chief medical officer at Covenant Health, shares, "There is a proverb that says, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. It is important for women, as well as all of us, to proactively care for ourselves and strive to improve our overall well-being."



If there ever comes a time when you're looking for assisted living, skilled nursing, including advanced memory care or other senior care, for yourself or a family member, please consider one of Covenant Health's communities located in the Archdiocese of Boston:



Brockton -- St. Joseph Manor Health Care, 215 Thatcher Street -- sjmbrockton.com



Cambridge -- Youville House Assisted Living Residences, 1573 Cambridge Street -- youvilleassistedliving.org



Haverhill -- Penacook Place,150 Water Street -- penacookplace.org



Lawrence -- Mary Immaculate Health/Care Services, 172 Lawrence Street -- mihcs.org



Mary Immaculate Nursing and Restorative Center



Marguerite's House Assisted Living



Lexington -- Youville Place Assisted Living Residences, 10 Pelham Road -- youvilleassistedliving.org



Waltham -- Maristhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 66 Newton Street -- maristhill.org.



For more information about women's health, please visit womenshealth.gov.