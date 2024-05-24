Cardinal authorizes special collection for Brazil flood relief

BRAINTREE -- "It's always hard to see devastation anywhere," says Father Stephen Clemence, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Marlborough. "Lives being lost, and people losing their livelihoods... But when it's people that you know, it always affects you more."



For the past month, Father Clemence's hometown of Porto Alegre, Brazil, and the surrounding state of Rio Grande do Sul, have been devastated by severe flooding. According to published reports, 150 people have died in the floods so far, and many more are missing. According to Catholic Relief Services, 400 cities are underwater due to flooding, and 129,000 people have been forced to flee their homes. Father Clemence has friends in Porto Alegre whose homes are currently under 20 feet of water. Others had their homes spared but were forced to evacuate due to a lack of fresh water. Thirty-one parishes, including some that Father Clemence has visited, were also flooded.



"It hurts our hearts," Father Clemence told The Pilot in a May 21 interview, "but it also allows us to grow in faith knowing that one day God is rebuilding that."



On May 20, the Archdiocese of Boston announced that Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley authorized a special collection for relief efforts in Brazil. The money will go to Catholic Relief Services, which is working with the church agency Caritas Brazil to provide food, water, and shelter to those displaced by the floods.



On May 17, Cardinal O'Malley sent a letter to parishes, asking pastors to set up a special collection for flood relief. He began his letter by noting that Brazil is yet another part of the world to face a high-profile crisis, alongside Ukraine, Haiti, and the Holy Land. He also noted the large and growing Brazilian community in the Archdiocese of Boston.



"For years now," he wrote, "the archdiocese has been blessed with vibrant Brazilian Americans who constitute large parts of several of our parishes in the Boston area. Our Brazilian brothers and sisters here are deeply concerned about their relatives, friends, and other citizens in Brazil."



The cardinal wrote that the need for essential supplies will persist long after the flooding is over.



"The needs are great and immediate, and we can make an impact," he wrote. "Parishes across the archdiocese have demonstrated great generosity many times in past years when natural disasters have occurred. I have no doubt that we will once again step forward to help our brothers and sisters in need at the time."



Prior to the announcement of the special collection, Father Clemence spoke with Cardinal O'Malley and started an ongoing fundraiser in his parish.



"As soon as the flood happened, I was already looking for what I can do, being far away," Father Clemence said. "Then I realized that this is what I can do. To pray for them and provide some sort of help for them."



Father Clemence has also been in touch with a priest in Porto Alegre and has heard about the ways that affected parishes are helping first responders and one another. He compared the floods to a devastating fire that destroyed the Immaculate Conception sacristy in 2019.



"It's disheartening, because it's God's place of glory," he said, "but it also helps me to see God's power, because God rebuilt a beautiful church."



Immaculate Conception held a holy hour on May 16 to pray for flood victims. At the end of the holy hour, the parish recorded a video to send to victims and first responders, expressing their support and gratitude.



"Being a pastor is like being a father of many children," Father Clemence said. "And in the same way, parents take care of 12 children, here we do the same, balancing the people here in the parish... But being able to take care of your 12 children and help your neighbor, help your brother. God always gives us the strength to do his will."