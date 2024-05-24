Did you know . . .

Read Special Section

10. Priests aren't obliged to celebrate the Mass every day.



No, priests aren't required to celebrate the Mass every day. But he should. By celebrating the Mass daily, the priest is opening himself and his people to a multitude of graces and educating those under his care about the Word of God -- their way to eternal life. Thus, priests are urged to celebrate Mass each day. In fact, most of them regularly do.







9. Sometimes they wear rings.



In the Catholic Church, rings are primarily used to signify one's vocation. The most well-known instance where someone wears a ring is in marriage. The ring symbolizes the unity of the couple and is a daily reminder of their commitment to each other. Similarly, some priests also wear rings to remind them of their daily commitment to the Church. Priests who are members of certain religious orders may wear a ring. Most often, the priests wearing rings are bishops, who receive it as a symbol of their marriage to their diocese.







8. They do get paid and pay taxes.



Diocesan priests -- priests who work for the diocese and aren't in a particular religious order -- do technically get paid. They do not take a vow of poverty although are urged to maintain a simple lifestyle. What a priest is required to purchase from his own wages varies from parish to parish, but most common would be vehicles, clothing, leisure activities, and other items not directly related to their duties in the parish. Because they are compensated, they, too, partake in the joy that is filing taxes -- federal, state, and local.







7. Your priest may have had a previous career.



Just like normal people, priests could have previous careers and jobs before taking their ordination. While most seminarians begin formation for the priesthood immediately after graduating college, some work in a particular field before beginning the path to the priesthood. Many priests don't even enter seminary until their late 20s, 30s, or 40s!







6. They might live with their bride -- the Church!



Depending on the age, size, and population of a parish, priests will not live in the church themselves. It is not uncommon in churches to have a rectory attached to the church so the priest can live conveniently close to the place where he has his ministry. In more modern churches, a rectory is not included in the church's structures. A priest oftentimes will live in a separate house located on the same property as the church, or in a home that is nearby, like across the street or a block away.







5. All priests don't have the same mission.



Sure, the mission of the priest is to get people to Heaven. Every priest is definitely called to that through his vows or promises. But not all priests have the same lifestyle. Diocesan priests cooperate with the bishop of their diocese, don't take a vow of poverty, and usually tend to the needs of the people in their parish. Religious priests (Dominicans, Benedictines, Franciscans, etc.), however, do take a vow of poverty, live in community with their order, and are obedient to a superior. Their days follow a regimented schedule of prayer, meals, work, and recreation. Oftentimes, specific orders have a mission, like teaching or caring for people in a certain area, and they don't receive a salary, but any money they collect goes toward the needs of their community.







4. Priests can't absolve their own sins.



Unfortunately, priests don't have a secret superpower that allows them to forgive their own sins. Just like everyone else, they must go to a priest themselves to receive the sacrament of Reconciliation. They are sinners as well and must frequent the sacraments on their lifelong journeys to heaven, just like everyone else.







3. They are allowed to drink.



Yes, they are! Like all they'll be careful to moderate their intake not only of such beverages but of food and desserts! Interestingly, Catholic monks are credited with the spread of modern-day beer brewing and would often spend the season of Lent (an entire 40 days!) drinking nothing but "penitential" beer.







2. Some priests are married.



Yes, married Catholic priests do exist, but in the grand scheme of things, they are rare. The Catholic Church is a communion of many Churches, with Roman Catholicism being the largest rite by far. Some of the other Churches, like Melkite, Ukrainian, etc., will ordain men to the priesthood who are already married. Another occasion that allows married priests is when a married pastor or priest from another non-Catholic community (such as Anglican or Lutheran) enters the Full Communion of the Catholic Church. He could be ordained as a Catholic priest and still be married to his wife.







1. They are satisfied with their vocation.



Despite the recent seemingly overwhelmingly negative media attention on the priestly vocation, the priesthood carries with it a high satisfaction rate. Many priests find great joy in their vocations and express extreme gratitude for the love and generosity of the parishioners entrusted to them. Even more, priests enjoy getting to know their parishioners and watching them grow deeper in their faith -- and parishioners love their priests.