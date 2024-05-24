A snapshot of the 2024 Ordination Class

Read Special Section

This report presents findings from a national survey of seminarians scheduled for ordination to the priesthood in 2024. The report is a part of collaboration between the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' (USCCB) Secretariat of Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations and the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA). The purpose of this report is to compile information regarding men who are ordained to priesthood in the United States, within a particular year.



The survey was administered between Jan. 10 and March 10, 2024. Out of 475 ordinands invited to participate, 392 ordinands responded to the survey. The response rate is 83 percent. The margin of error at 95 percent CL is plus or minus 2.07pp.







Type of Priesthood



-- Four in five responding ordinands (83 percent) are preparing for ordination to a diocese or eparchy. Responding ordinands in religious institutes comprise 17 percent. The biggest group of responding ordinands (38 percent) is completing studies at one of the seminaries in the Midwest. Relatively few (5 percent) are completing studies at a seminary abroad.



-- On average, responding diocesan ordinands lived in the diocese or eparchy for which they will be ordained for 16 years before they entered the seminary. Responding ordinands in religious institutes knew the members of their religious institute for six years, on average, before entering.







Age



-- On average, responding ordinands first considered priesthood when they were 16 years old. Responding ordinands were scheduled for ordination, on average, 18 years later (at the age of 34).



-- Since 1999, the average age of responding ordinands has been in the mid-30s, trending slightly younger, from an average of 36 in 1999 to the current average age of 35.







Race and Ethnicity and Culture



-- Two in three responding ordinands (67 percent) are Caucasian. One in five (18 percent) is Hispanic/Latino. One in 10 (11 percent) is Asian/Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian. Relatively few (2 percent) are African/African American/Black.



-- One quarter of responding ordinands (23 percent) is foreign-born. By comparison, since 1999, on average, 28 percent of responding ordinands were foreign-born.



-- The four most common countries of birth among the foreign-born are Mexico (5 percent of all responding ordinands), Vietnam (4 percent), Colombia (3 percent), and Philippines (2 percent). On average, foreign-born responding ordinands came to live in the United States 14 years ago, at the age of 22.







Education



-- One in 10 responding ordinands (10 percent) reported being home schooled. Among those who were home schooled, the average length of home schooling was eight years.



-- Between 32 percent and 42 percent of all responding ordinands attended a Catholic school at the K-12 or college level or both. Two in three responding ordinands (67 percent) participated in a religious education program in their parish, for seven years on average.



-- Three in five responding ordinands (60 percent) completed an undergraduate degree or a graduate degree before entering the seminary.



-- Among those who attended undergraduate or graduate school before entering the seminary, the most common fields of study included business, liberal arts, philosophy, and engineering.



-- One in five responding ordinands (21 percent) carried educational debt at the time they entered the seminary (or religious institute), which was $26,898 on average. Between entering seminary and ordination, the average amount of debt carried by responding ordinands in religious institutes decreased by 72 percent and the average amount of debt carried by responding diocesan ordinands decreased by 11 percent since entering the seminary (unadjusted for inflation).







Work



-- Seven in 10 responding ordinands (70 percent) reported having full-time work experience prior to entering the seminary.



-- Relatively few responding ordinands (4 percent) served in the United States Armed Services.







Family Background



-- Nine in 10 responding ordinands (92 percent) reported being baptized Catholic as an infant. Among those who became Catholic later in life, the average age of conversion was 23.



-- Three in 10 responding ordinands (29 percent) have or had a relative who is a priest or religious.



-- Four in five responding ordinands (82 percent) reported that both their parents were Catholic when they were children. The vast majority of responding ordinands (95 percent) were raised during the most formative part of their childhood by their biological parents.







Vocational Discernment



-- Regarding prayer practices, three quarters of responding ordinands participated in Eucharistic Adoration (75 percent) on a regular basis before entering the seminary, as compared to 71 percent who prayed the rosary, 50 percent who attended prayer/Bible group, and 40 percent who engaged in Lectio Divina.



-- Regarding group activities, half of responding ordinands (51 percent) participated in parish youth groups before entering the seminary, as compared to 33 percent who participated in Catholic campus ministry, 28 percent who participated in Boy Scouts, and 24 percent who participated in Knights of Columbus or Knights of Peter Claver.



-- Regarding participation in parish ministries, seven in 10 responding ordinands (71 percent) served as altar servers before entering the seminary, as compared to 48 percent who served as lectors, 41 percent who served as Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion, and 32 percent who served as catechists.



-- Nine in 10 responding ordinands (89 percent) reported being encouraged to consider the priesthood by someone in their life (most frequently by parish priest, friend, or parishioner).



-- Half of responding ordinands (45 percent) indicated that they were discouraged from considering the priesthood by one or more persons. Most often, this person was a friend or school classmate, mother, father, or other family member.







Formation



-- Regarding participation in formation activities in seminary, three quarters of responding ordinands (74 percent) reported that pastoral year internship contributed at least "somewhat" to their vocation.



