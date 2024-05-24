By the name and numbers -- Archdiocese of Boston seminarians

Read Special Section

Fritz Anacreon, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII



Aaron Arbizo, 2030, Redemptoris Mater



Giris Azizie, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII



Luca Azzani, 2031, Redemptoris Mater



Stephen Baruffi, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII



Alden M. Bronson, 2027, St. John



Vincenzo Caruso, 2025, Redemptoris Mater



Paulo Sergio Carvalho, 2028, St. John



Michael Rene Castellon Rios, 2028, Redemptoris Mater



Alexander J Charow, 2026, St. John



Nicholas C. Colon, 2028, St. John



Luca Contini, 2033, Redemptoris Mater



Brian R. Daley, 2025, St. John



Miguel Angel De Loera, 2033, Redemptoris Mater



Alexander De Tirado, 2031, Redemptoris Mater



Brian Delaney, 2025, Pope St. John XXIII



Ulises Diaz Montano, 2028, Redemptoris Mater



Kyle Ellis, 2030, Our Lady of Providence



Gerson Garcia, 2030, Redemptoris Mater



Ryan P. Henderson, 2028, St. John



Joseph P. Jasinski, 2027, St. John



Jake V. Livingstone, 2028, St. John



Sean McKeown, 2030, St. John



Diego Mendoza, 2031, Redemptoris Mater



Thiago Mesquita de Sousa, 2027, St. John



Maximillian Meunke, 2027, Pope St. John XXIII



Rafael Milla, 2030, Redemptoris Mater



John Monbouquette, 2030, St. John



Gustavo Neitzke, 2027, Redemptoris Mater



Joseph Thuy V. Nguyen, 2025, St. John



Mateus Oliveira Martin, 2025, Redemptoris Mater



Christian Ortez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater



Advertisement

Javier A. Padilla, 2026, Redemptoris Mater



Diego Alejandro Pena, 2026, Redemptoris Mater



Dong Huy Pham, 2025, St. John



Thomas Rishad, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII



Edward Rodriguez, 2029, Redemptoris Mater



Connor Roukey, 2030, St. John



Rafael Stefano Rubio, 2032, Redemptoris Mater



Jonathan Saniuk, 2026, St. John



Aaron C. Sanz, 2027, Redemptoris Mater



Henry Seuffert, 2031, Redemptoris Mater



Christopher Silebi, 2032, Redemptoris Mater



Matthew Thoni, 2033, Redemptoris Mater



Giovanni Michael Trimboli, 2033, Redemptoris Mater



Isaac Velasquez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater



Daniel Waldron, 2026, St. John



Timothy J. Walsh, 2027, St. John



Liam M. Warner, 2028, St. John







These are the seminarians of the Archdiocese of Boston currently enrolled in the four seminaries, which provided this information. The information is current as of May 1, 2024.







The four seminaries and their Boston enrollments are:



Our Lady of Providence 1



Pope St. John XXIII 6



Redemptoris Mater 24



St. John 18



Total 49







The 49 seminarians by projected year of ordination:



2025 6



2026 9



2027 7



2028 7



2029 1



2030 7



2031 4



2032 4



2033 4