By the name and numbers -- Archdiocese of Boston seminarians
Fritz Anacreon, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII
Aaron Arbizo, 2030, Redemptoris Mater
Giris Azizie, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII
Luca Azzani, 2031, Redemptoris Mater
Stephen Baruffi, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII
Alden M. Bronson, 2027, St. John
Vincenzo Caruso, 2025, Redemptoris Mater
Paulo Sergio Carvalho, 2028, St. John
Michael Rene Castellon Rios, 2028, Redemptoris Mater
Alexander J Charow, 2026, St. John
Nicholas C. Colon, 2028, St. John
Luca Contini, 2033, Redemptoris Mater
Brian R. Daley, 2025, St. John
Miguel Angel De Loera, 2033, Redemptoris Mater
Alexander De Tirado, 2031, Redemptoris Mater
Brian Delaney, 2025, Pope St. John XXIII
Ulises Diaz Montano, 2028, Redemptoris Mater
Kyle Ellis, 2030, Our Lady of Providence
Gerson Garcia, 2030, Redemptoris Mater
Ryan P. Henderson, 2028, St. John
Joseph P. Jasinski, 2027, St. John
Jake V. Livingstone, 2028, St. John
Sean McKeown, 2030, St. John
Diego Mendoza, 2031, Redemptoris Mater
Thiago Mesquita de Sousa, 2027, St. John
Maximillian Meunke, 2027, Pope St. John XXIII
Rafael Milla, 2030, Redemptoris Mater
John Monbouquette, 2030, St. John
Gustavo Neitzke, 2027, Redemptoris Mater
Joseph Thuy V. Nguyen, 2025, St. John
Mateus Oliveira Martin, 2025, Redemptoris Mater
Christian Ortez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater
Javier A. Padilla, 2026, Redemptoris Mater
Diego Alejandro Pena, 2026, Redemptoris Mater
Dong Huy Pham, 2025, St. John
Thomas Rishad, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII
Edward Rodriguez, 2029, Redemptoris Mater
Connor Roukey, 2030, St. John
Rafael Stefano Rubio, 2032, Redemptoris Mater
Jonathan Saniuk, 2026, St. John
Aaron C. Sanz, 2027, Redemptoris Mater
Henry Seuffert, 2031, Redemptoris Mater
Christopher Silebi, 2032, Redemptoris Mater
Matthew Thoni, 2033, Redemptoris Mater
Giovanni Michael Trimboli, 2033, Redemptoris Mater
Isaac Velasquez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater
Daniel Waldron, 2026, St. John
Timothy J. Walsh, 2027, St. John
Liam M. Warner, 2028, St. John
These are the seminarians of the Archdiocese of Boston currently enrolled in the four seminaries, which provided this information. The information is current as of May 1, 2024.
The four seminaries and their Boston enrollments are:
Our Lady of Providence 1
Pope St. John XXIII 6
Redemptoris Mater 24
St. John 18
Total 49
The 49 seminarians by projected year of ordination:
2025 6
2026 9
2027 7
2028 7
2029 1
2030 7
2031 4
2032 4
2033 4