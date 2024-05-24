By the name and numbers -- Archdiocese of Boston seminarians

Fritz Anacreon, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII

Aaron Arbizo, 2030, Redemptoris Mater

Giris Azizie, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII

Luca Azzani, 2031, Redemptoris Mater

Stephen Baruffi, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII

Alden M. Bronson, 2027, St. John

Vincenzo Caruso, 2025, Redemptoris Mater

Paulo Sergio Carvalho, 2028, St. John

Michael Rene Castellon Rios, 2028, Redemptoris Mater

Alexander J Charow, 2026, St. John

Nicholas C. Colon, 2028, St. John

Luca Contini, 2033, Redemptoris Mater

Brian R. Daley, 2025, St. John

Miguel Angel De Loera, 2033, Redemptoris Mater

Alexander De Tirado, 2031, Redemptoris Mater

Brian Delaney, 2025, Pope St. John XXIII

Ulises Diaz Montano, 2028, Redemptoris Mater

Kyle Ellis, 2030, Our Lady of Providence

Gerson Garcia, 2030, Redemptoris Mater

Ryan P. Henderson, 2028, St. John

Joseph P. Jasinski, 2027, St. John

Jake V. Livingstone, 2028, St. John

Sean McKeown, 2030, St. John

Diego Mendoza, 2031, Redemptoris Mater

Thiago Mesquita de Sousa, 2027, St. John

Maximillian Meunke, 2027, Pope St. John XXIII

Rafael Milla, 2030, Redemptoris Mater

John Monbouquette, 2030, St. John

Gustavo Neitzke, 2027, Redemptoris Mater

Joseph Thuy V. Nguyen, 2025, St. John

Mateus Oliveira Martin, 2025, Redemptoris Mater

Christian Ortez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater

Javier A. Padilla, 2026, Redemptoris Mater

Diego Alejandro Pena, 2026, Redemptoris Mater

Dong Huy Pham, 2025, St. John

Thomas Rishad, 2026, Pope St. John XXIII

Edward Rodriguez, 2029, Redemptoris Mater

Connor Roukey, 2030, St. John

Rafael Stefano Rubio, 2032, Redemptoris Mater

Jonathan Saniuk, 2026, St. John

Aaron C. Sanz, 2027, Redemptoris Mater

Henry Seuffert, 2031, Redemptoris Mater

Christopher Silebi, 2032, Redemptoris Mater

Matthew Thoni, 2033, Redemptoris Mater

Giovanni Michael Trimboli, 2033, Redemptoris Mater

Isaac Velasquez, 2032, Redemptoris Mater

Daniel Waldron, 2026, St. John

Timothy J. Walsh, 2027, St. John

Liam M. Warner, 2028, St. John



These are the seminarians of the Archdiocese of Boston currently enrolled in the four seminaries, which provided this information. The information is current as of May 1, 2024.



The four seminaries and their Boston enrollments are:

Our Lady of Providence 1

Pope St. John XXIII 6

Redemptoris Mater 24

St. John 18

Total 49



The 49 seminarians by projected year of ordination:

2025 6

2026 9

2027 7

2028 7

2029 1

2030 7

2031 4

2032 4

2033 4