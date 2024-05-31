11 receive degrees from St. John's Seminary Theological Institute

BRIGHTON -- Anthony Francis Caruso thought that he knew everything there was to know about his Catholic faith -- until he began studying at the St. John's Seminary Theological Institute in Brighton in 2017. There, he "had so many aha moments that I lost count."



The classes, which provide theological formation and pastoral training to allow laypeople, deacons, and religious to better serve the church in their communities, "introduced new ways of thinking" to Caruso.



Caruso and nine others received Master of Arts in Ministry degrees in a graduation ceremony and Mass celebrated by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley in the St. John's Seminary chapel on May 23. Deacon David S. Cosgrove received a Master of Theological Studies degree, which is intended to aid in evangelization in everyday life. Caruso was the student speaker at the graduation.



"I had moments where I was absolutely embarrassed about what I didn't know," he said in his remarks. "But then I remembered there are many more people out there just like me, coming to the same new realizations about Catholicism and, at the same time, new revelations about ourselves."



Caruso loved the classes and the readings, but to him, the best part was the people he met and the relationships he built with them. He thanked his fellow students and the seminary administrators for giving him "the experience of a lifetime."



Advertisement

"The past seven years have certainly been rewarding and fulfilling, both spiritually and intellectually," he said.



Lorna DesRoses, the Archdiocese of Boston's evangelization consultant for ethnic communities, also received a Master of Arts in Ministry degree. Like Caruso, she began her studies in 2017.



"I am overjoyed," she told The Pilot. "I am very grateful for all the faculty and the administration of the Theological Institute. It has been a wonderful experience studying here."



She decided to pursue the degree because she wanted to learn more about her faith and felt it would "enhance" her current ministry.



"I think I have grown in my faith," she said. "I think I have become more on fire for the Lord and wanting to evangelize and share the good news of the Gospel, but also helping others to understand more about their faith as well."



DesRoses is considering using what she learned at the Theological Institute to resume making episodes of her podcast Voices in the Pews. The podcast focuses on ethnic Catholic communities in the Archdiocese of Boston and beyond. Her studies have made her think about how she collaborates with priests and lay leaders in ethnic communities.



"It helps me to have a deeper understanding of the history of the church," she said, "and helping me to be more curious about the history of the various communities themselves."



Graduate Maribeth Scott of West Roxbury plans to use what she learned in her work with the Boston Cursillo Secretariat. She began studying for a Master of Arts in Ministry degree in 2021 after meeting others who had done so.



"One of the things that was amazing to me is the parts of my faith and where they came from, the history of the church, how it all came together," she said. "How our faith really came to be. That has been really powerful for me."



She said working with others in the Theological Institute was "incredibly meaningful."



The other Master of Arts in Ministry Class of 2024 graduates were Ami Bailey, Deacon Alan Doty, Deacon Daniel Lewis Cerys, Discalced Carmelite Brother Nathanael Gregor of Jesus, Paula E. Chesbrough, Susan Ho, Kari Frances Decelles, and Maribeth Scott.



In his remarks, St. John's Seminary Academic Dean Dr. Paul Metilly noted that 2024 marked the 140th anniversary of the seminary and the 25th anniversary of the Theological Institute. He also used the graduation ceremony as an opportunity to honor Father Paul Ritt, who helped establish the institute.



Dr. Metilly said that the institute's programs, under Father Ritt's leadership, "distinguish themselves from those offered by other institutions in their attention to all four dimensions of formation."



"Not simply the intellectual," Dr. Metilly explained, "but also the human, the spiritual, and the apostolic. It is because of his hard work, dedication, and services to the Seminary that we have a theological institute."



Father Ritt received a set of vestments as a gift, both in recognition of his service and as a tribute to his late parents. In his remarks, Father Ritt told the graduating students that the world needs their witness and service.



"It's very inspiring to see so many people here today," Cardinal O'Malley said in his remarks, "and I have come to grow in my estimation of the wonderful gift (the Theological Institute) is for our Church. And it exists because so many people have great love for the church."



He congratulated the graduates, thanked their families and formators, and called the Theological Institute "a wonderful way to train people who are making an enormous contribution in the lives of our church . . . And witnessing to their faith in a way that touches people's hearts."